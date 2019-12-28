Family of British man Colin Waters killed in a hit-and-run accident plead to stay in Australia

By Sahar Mourad For Day by day Mail Australia

Colin Waters died after he was struck by a automobile on his approach to work

The household of a British man who was killed by a sleep disadvantaged driver are pleading with the federal government to permit them to remain in Australia.

Colin Waters was using his bike when he was struck by Mehdi Sameri about 6:30am on July 24 close to the Melton Freeway at Taylors Lakes in Melbourne’s north-west.

The 49-year-old from Essex, who was in Australia on a short lived work visa, was pronounced lifeless on the scene.

Sameri, 20, initially fled the scene however then handed himself into police the place he was subsequently jailed for 10 months.

Mr Waters was using his bike (pictured) to work when he was hit by Sameri who fell asleep behind the wheel

Mr Waters’ spouse Paula and his two sons Keiran and Kyle, arrived in Australia two-and-a-half years in the past and have been sponsored by his employer.

They relied on Mr Waters as the only breadwinner however with the shock of his surprising demise, the trio misplaced their primary supply of revenue and are dealing with deportation to the UK.

‘Colin was my soulmate, my accomplice,’ Mrs Waters advised 7 Information.

‘Me and him have been like greatest mates, we did every part collectively,’ son Keiran stated.

A GoFundMe was launched to help the household who misplaced their supply of revenue and aren’t any dealing with uncertainty.

‘His dream was to start a brand new life together with his household in Melbourne and he had assimilated in to Australian life with the plan to use for everlasting residency for him and his household to stay right here,’ the web page learn.

‘…the scenario has been additional compounded by the truth that they (by means of no fault of their very own) won’t maintain substantive Visa’s to stay in Australia on condition that Colin was the holder of a short lived expert Visa class.

‘Colin was the one revenue supply for the household who will now face appreciable value, uncertainty and upheaval of their lives.’

The household is pleading for the Australian authorities to intervene as they’re unable to use for everlasting residencies as a result of Mr Waters died

The household is pleading for the Australian authorities to intervene as they’re unable to use for everlasting residencies as a result of Mr Waters died.

Alternatively, Sameri, a refugee who got here to Australia by boat, doesn’t face deportation as a result of his jail sentence is lower than 10 years.

The apprentice plumber was inconsolable when cops advised him the person he hit had died.

‘It simply breaks my coronary heart, you understand, I’m so sorry. I want I used to be lifeless as a substitute of that person who died. I want I used to be as a substitute of him, I want it was me,’ Sameri stated throughout his file of interview.

‘I do not actually know what to say. I am actually sorry. I am sorry to the household of the man who misplaced his life.’

The Waters are hoping for an opportunity to remain within the nation as they alter to life with out their husband and father.

‘My dream is to remain right here, my dad’s dream was to remain right here, everybody’s dream was for us to remain right here,’ Keiran advised 7News.