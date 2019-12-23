Family of missing children, 7 and 17, who disappeared in September say their mom had ‘joined a cult’

A relative of a mother of two lacking kids says he does not assume its a coincidence that two of her earlier husbands, her new husband’s ex-wife and her brother have all died since she allegedly joined a harmful spiritual cult obsessive about the tip of the world.

A multi-state police search is underway for seven-year-old Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who have been final seen in Rexburg, Idaho, in September.

The youngsters have been by no means reported lacking by their mom Lori Vallow or her new husband Chad Daybell, whom she married simply weeks after his first spouse was discovered lifeless beneath mysterious circumstances.

The couple themselves vanished the day after police performed a wellness verify on the youngsters on November 26, after relations mentioned they hadn’t seen them in months.

Police say Lori and Chad repeatedly lied concerning the location of her kids earlier than going off the grid.

Investigators imagine the youngsters are in critical hazard, and in addition suspect the disappearance could also be linked to the October 19 dying of Chad’s earlier spouse, Tammy Daybell, at her dwelling in Rexburg.

Two of Lori’s ex-partners have additionally died previously two years. Her ex-husband Joseph Anthony Ryan, Tylee’s father, died of a coronary heart assault in 2018.

In July, her husband Charles Vallow, 63, of Texas, was fatally shot by her brother, Alex Cox, in Chandler, Arizona.

Cox himself was killed on December 12, the day after investigators exhumed Tammy’s physique to conduct an post-mortem.

Now Brandon Boudreaux, who married into Lori’s household in 2008, has expressed suspicion that the 4 deaths and the youngsters’s disappearances could also be linked to her new spiritual beliefs.

Authorities have requested the general public for data on the whereabouts of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, who seem to have fled from Rexburg, Idaho, amid the police seek for her kids. Investigators say the couple lied concerning the kids's whereabouts and refused to cooperate

A multi-state police search is underway for seven-year-old Joshua 'JJ' Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who have been final seen in Rexburg in September.

Lori Vallow married Chad Daybell (left) simply weeks after his first spouse, Tammy Daybell (proper) was discovered lifeless beneath mysterious circumstances on October 19 in Rexburg

Lori Vallow (proper) is pictured right here together with her earlier husband, Charles Vallow (left), who was fatally shot ‘in self protection’ by Lori’s brother in July 2019

Brandon Boudreaux (pictured), who married into Lori Vallow’s household in 2008, has mentioned he does not assume its a coincidence that two of her earlier husbands, her new husband’s ex-wife and her brother have all died since she allegedly joined a harmful spiritual cult

‘I spent the final 11 years of my life spending time with Lori and her now-deceased husband Charles,’ Boudreaux advised Fox13.

‘I do not know what occurred to these youngsters, however I do know there’s individuals who do, they usually’re not speaking… I really like them each. I hope they’re protected. They’re each simply harmless they usually did not need to be concerned in any of this.’

Boudreaux mentioned his spouse Melani, Lori’s niece, adopted her aunt in becoming a member of a ‘cult’ with Chad, a self-proclaimed Latter-day Saint writer who has written books detailing the tip of the world, round 18 months in the past.

‘You possibly can’t be a member of the church and imagine these issues,’ Boudreaux mentioned of the cult.

‘I believe it is an infatuation with the tip of the world and an infatuation with energy, they usually’re utilizing it to attempt to earn money off of individuals’s beliefs.

‘It simply makes you unhappy. Lots of people I care about aren’t right here anymore due to these concepts.’

Boudreaux mentioned his spouse Melani, Lori’s niece, adopted her aunt in becoming a member of a ‘cult’ with Chad, a self-proclaimed Latter-day Saint writer who has written books detailing the tip of the world, round 18 months in the past. Boudreaux and Melani are pictured at their wedding ceremony in 2008

Boudreaux accused Melani of making an attempt to kill him ‘a pair months in the past’. He mentioned she was utilizing her household’s newfound spiritual beliefs to justify taking his life

Boudreaux mentioned he doesn’t assume it’s a coincidence that so many individuals near Lori and Chad have died inside such a brief period of time.

His suspicion is pushed by the truth that he believes his now ex-wife Melani used her household’s newfound spiritual beliefs to justify killing him.

‘A pair months in the past there was an try on my life, so I went into hiding with my youngsters,’ Boudreaux mentioned, referencing his 4 younger kids with Melani.

‘All I might assume was: “Someone’s shooting at me. What do I need to do? I need to hit the gas and get out of here.”‘

Boudreaux mentioned an investigation into that incident is ongoing and declined to offer further particulars. DailyMail.com has reached out to authorities to confirm Boudreaux’s declare.

A FOX13 reporter requested Boudreaux: ‘You haven’t any doubt in your thoughts, Chad and Lori are liable for the deaths of their spouses?’

He received emotional as he replied: ‘I am only a particular person, so what do I do know? However yeah, I imply… I simply marvel why you could not simply get divorced like regular individuals and simply go be collectively if that is what you needed.

‘I do not know what they’re doing. It does not make any sense… If I might say something to them, I might simply say inform the reality, you recognize? They are going to determine it out finally in any case.’

One other member of the family additionally expressed suspicion that the youngsters’s disappearance could also be linked to their mom becoming a member of a cult.

In a Fb put up, Joshua’s grandmother, Lake Charles, Louisiana-based Kay Vallow Woodcock, wrote that Lori was a ‘fantastic, loving, attentive mom’ to Joshua, who’s Degree 2 on the autism spectrum and had been adopted by Lori and Charles in 2013.

‘Issues began altering over the previous 18 months when Lori started spending all her time with a brand new spiritual group, that we confer with as a “cult”,’ she famous, with out naming the group.

Kay and husband Larry Woodcock advised Fox 10 that they final noticed Joshua through FaceTime in August and that Lori had moved the 2 lacking kids from Arizona to Idaho shortly earlier than they went lacking in September.

Kay advised the information station that Lori’s persona had modified over the past 24 months.

‘To assume that throughout the final two years she has fully become a monster, I am making an understatement,’ Kay mentioned.

She added: ‘One thing occurred to her. She simply turned off and as soon as she received concerned with that cult with Daybell, she simply turned off the particular person we knew simply went away.’

The spiritual group is reportedly a radical offshoot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Chad Daybell's earlier spouse, Tammy Daybell, died at their dwelling in Rexburg, Idaho, in October and was buried in Springville, Utah.

The youngsters’s grandparents (L to R), Larry and Kay Woodcock mentioned that Lori had modified after she received concerned with Chad

Joshua’s grandmother and different family members have taken to Fb to put up concerning the kids’s disappearance, asking for assist in finding them

In on-line video interviews, Daybell describes how he started writing after leaving his job as an editor on the The Commonplace-Examiner in Ogden, Utah, and started working as a sexton on the native cemetery.

He advised how certainly one of his books is about his time on the cemetery, together with a narrative concerning the ghost of a homeless mad who would open locked doorways and transfer objects round, till Daybell advised him to ‘go to the sunshine’.

Daybell talked a couple of e-book referred to as ‘Led By The Hand of Christ’, that detailed his interview with a lady who claimed to have had a close to dying expertise and met Jesus after ‘crossing the veil’ into the opposite aspect.

He additionally wrote a five-book fictional collection concerning the finish of the world and the prophecies of the Latter-day Saints.

Daybell’s books additionally describe the Second Coming and the institution of ‘New Jerusalem’ in America.

His collection ‘Standing In Holy Locations’ is described as serving to ‘make sense of what awaits us earlier than the Second Coming of Jesus Christ’.

In accordance with his web site, Daybell has ‘labored within the publishing enterprise for the previous twenty years and has written greater than 25 books’.

After working because the managing editor at publishing home, Cedar Fort, Daybell then began his personal writer in 2004 and is at present the president of Spring Creek Ebook Firm.

The agency’s web site states: ‘Our main focus is offering entertaining, uplifting literature that provides readers a greater understanding and an emotional connection to the gospel of Jesus Christ.’

Lori Vallow’s lacking son, Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow (pictured), has not been seen since September

Joshua Vallow is pictured right here in a nonetheless from a video through which he was signing on a bus along with his grandparents. Joshua is alleged to be on the autism spectrum and was adopted by Charles Vallow

Lori Vallow’s daughter, Tylee Ryan, 17, hasn’t been seen since September, both

Joshua’s (pictured) grandparents mentioned they final noticed the boy through FaceTime in August

Authorities imagine that Tylee (pictured) and Joshua’s disappearance could also be linked to the dying of Chad Daybell’s spouse, Tammy Daybell

Tammy Daybell’s daughter, Leah, posted this flashback photograph of herself and her mom

Police went to Lori and Chad’s dwelling to conduct a welfare verify on Joshua on November 26, after out-of-state family members reported that they hadn’t spoken to the seven-year-old, who has particular wants, since September.

The couple advised investigators that Joshua was in Arizona, staying with a household pal, police mentioned.

When that assertion was confirmed to be unfaithful, police obtained search warrants on November 27 at Rexburg places related to Lori, in an effort to seek out the lacking boy.

It was then that they found that each Lori and Chad had fled their dwelling and Rexburg. Police don’t assume that Joshua was with the couple once they left city.

Throughout the investigation into Joshua’s whereabouts, police discovered that he was final seen in school on September 23 and that his sister Tylee hadn’t been seen since September, both.

Rexberg Police Chief Shane Turman advised EastIdahoNews.com that though they’ve been in touch with Lori and Chad, they have no idea the place the couple is and that they don’t seem to be cooperating.

‘They’ve advised us a number of tales about the place the youngsters are, however once we examine, the youngsters do not exist the place they are saying they need to,’ Turman advised the newspaper.

He added that police assume the youngsters are ‘in fairly critical hazard.’

Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen mentioned Lori and Chad’s sudden departure set off alarms for investigators.

‘I imagine they have been married inside a number of weeks of when Chad’s spouse had handed away, which is alarming and weird as effectively,’ Hagen advised Fox10.

‘After they caught on that we have been making an attempt to do welfare checks into the youngsters and have been digging into it, they abruptly moved from their residence right here.’

Fox 13 reported that they discovered Venmo transactions on an account that appeared to belong to Tylee, courting again to October.

The FBI – who has been enlisted within the seek for the lacking kids – is alleged to be inspecting these transactions.

Chad Daybell (left) and Tammy Daybell (proper) are pictured in an undated picture

Tammy Daybell (proper, with husband Chad Daybell) died mysteriously in her sleep in October

Investigators initially decided that Tammy Daybell (pictured) died of pure causes however at the moment are treating her dying as suspicious. Her physique was exhumed on December 11 for an post-mortem

Lori and Chad tied the knot simply weeks after Tammy, 49, was discovered lifeless, supposedly of pure causes. She was buried three days later in Springville, Utah.

Police now imagine that the youngsters’s disappearance is said to the dying of Tammy, who married Chad at a Latter-day Saints temple in 1990.

They exhumed Tammy’s physique on December 11 so an post-mortem may very well be carried out.

The East Idaho Information reported that the Utah Workplace of the Medical Examiner has performed the post-mortem, though it doesn’t seem the outcomes have been made public but.

Tammy’s father, Ron Douglas, advised Fox13 he final noticed his daughter about two weeks earlier than her dying. He mentioned she seemed to be in good well being and good spirits and was dancing in the lounge.

Douglas mentioned his daughter’s estranged husband Chad referred to as him ‘broken-hearted and sobbing’ on October 19, the day Tammy died.

Chad defined that his spouse went to mattress in a coughing match and by no means awakened.

‘We speculate like all people else,’ Douglas mentioned.

‘It is onerous to know that we misplaced our daughter and that our son-in-law of 30 years has stepped into this mess.

‘We do not know. We would prefer to hope for the very best. Each time you peel a layer off the onion it makes you scratch your head.’

Douglas mentioned he didn’t know Tammy’s physique was exhumed till police advised him.

‘We’re simply ready for the outcomes [of the autopsy],’ Douglas mentioned. ‘We knew nothing concerning the lacking kids.’

Chad’s new spouse, Lori, was additionally widowed in 2019 when her husband, Charles Vallow was shot lifeless by her brother, Alex Cox, on July 11 in Chandler, Arizona.

In accordance with a Fox 10 report from the time of the incident, Cox claimed that Charles had gone to estranged spouse Lori’s then-home in Chandler to choose up Joshua, their adopted son.

When Charles and Lori began arguing, Cox intervened on behalf of his sister. Charles and Cox then fought one another, with Charles supposedly hitting Cox within the head with a baseball bat.

Sooner or later in the course of the struggle, Cox was mentioned to have shot Charles twice within the chest in self-defense, earlier than calling 911.

No arrests have been made following the incident, though each Cox and Lori have been questioned by police. The case was investigated by Chandler police and the Arizona’s Maricopa County Legal professional’s Workplace.

Cox himself is now lifeless, though it is unclear how he died, as Rexburg officers declined to touch upon the main points concerning his dying as a result of ongoing investigation.

Police in Gilbert, Arizona, advised Fox 10 that they’re investigating Cox’s dying.

Social media posts by Charles’ family members point out that Cox died on December 12 – a day after Tammy Daybell’s physique was exhumed.

His grandparents mentioned that Lori moved Joshua and Tylee from Arizona to Idaho shortly earlier than the youngsters went lacking

Authorities exhumed Tammy Daybell’s physique from her cemetery plot in Utah on December 11

The Arizona scene from when Charles Vallow was killed in ‘self-defense’ in July, after entering into an argument with Lori and her brother, Alex Cox, whereas choosing up Joshua

Police advised Fox 10 that the 2 lacking kids may very well be in Idaho, Arizona or Utah and that regardless that Lori and Chad aren’t suspects of their disappearance, the couple is needed for questioning.

Anybody with details about the case is requested to contact the Rexburg Police Division at 208-359-3000, or the Nationwide Heart for Lacking and Exploited Youngsters at 800-THE-LOST.

Joshua, seven, has brown eyes and brown hair. He’s four’ tall and weighs 50lbs.

Tylee, 17, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5′ tall and weighs 160lbs.

Lori Vallow, 46, has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5’6.’

Chad Daybell, 51, has brown hair and blue eyes and is 6’three.’