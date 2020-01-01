Family of Princess Beatrice’s schoolfriend still looking for justice

The daddy of a British lady who was murdered in India in 2013 has voiced his frustration after the last decade ended along with her household no nearer to seeing justice.

Sarah Groves, 24, died after being stabbed greater than 40 occasions on the houseboat she was sharing with a neighborhood household in Kashmir in 2013.

A former faculty pal of Princess Beatrice, she had been travelling along with her boyfriend and his household after assembly him in Goa.

Her alleged killer, 7ft Dutchman Richard de Wit, has been charged with homicide, however almost seven years and 200 court docket hearings later, no trial has but taken place.

Father Vic Groves stated the household entered 2020 ‘no nearer realizing what occurred on that dreadful night time again in April 2013, or who was chargeable for it.’

Sarah Groves (pictured), 24, died after being repeatedly stabbed on the houseboat she was sharing with a neighborhood household in 2013

Mr Groves, who lives in Guernsey, has accused Indian authorities of a ‘lack of respect’ for the household.

‘With the following listening to scheduled for mid-January because of the annual two-week shut-down of the court docket system in Kashmir, at this time’s listening to ended one other irritating and disappointing yr within the historical past of this trial,’ he stated.

‘Looking forward to 2020, until there’s a important change in angle and method by the important thing stakeholders on this trial, we are going to move the 200 mark in respect of the variety of scheduled listening to,’ he stated.

‘Can anybody anyplace recall a trial that has lasted this lengthy, that has tried to convene on at least 176 events and the place there may be nonetheless no finish in sight?

Richard de Wit (pictureD) is charged with Ms Groves’ homicide

‘Can anybody anyplace recall such disdain and lack of respect for the lack of a life in such horrendous circumstances?

‘Kate and I’ll by no means quit our battle for justice for Sarah. For this we rely closely on third-party help, a few of which must step as much as the plate greater than in current occasions.

‘We sincerely hope that 2020 will transfer us in that path extra efficiently than has hitherto been the case however we worry with out upsetting just a few folks alongside the way in which, this won’t be the case.’

The case has now seen a 176th listening to being scheduled with no progress made – this time as a result of the choose was unable to attend.

The defendant was not dropped at court docket due to a scarcity of safety guards, whereas a witness who had turned up was unable to finish giving proof.

In 2019, there have been 30 scheduled hearings throughout which just one out of the 46 witnesses listed by the prosecution accomplished their proof.

No progress was made in 26 of the hearings scheduled.

Of those, 13 couldn’t happen as a result of a number of of the important thing gamers was not in attendance; an additional 12 had been misplaced via civil unrest and one fell sufferer to unhealthy climate.

The trial is now being heard beneath its fourth choose, with its seventh prosecutor and fifth defence counsel.

Mr Groves added: ‘The standard of the official court docket papers – typically issued in English however lately issued in Urdu – is woeful.

‘Because it began six-and-a-half years in the past, in June 2013, [the trial] has been blighted by a mix of incompetence by the authorized authorities and by a disproportionate degree of unhealthy luck.

Father Vic Groves, pictured with Sarah’s mom Kate Groves, stated the household entered 2020 ‘no nearer realizing what occurred on that dreadful night time again in April 2013’

Sarah Groves (pictured), a former faculty pal of Princess Beatrice, had been travelling along with her boyfriend and his household after assembly him in Goa

‘Nobody may have predicted the various and typically weird the explanation why the trial was not accomplished a very long time in the past.

‘It is a homicide trial introduced all the way down to the extent of a Magistrates’ Courtroom.’

Causes for the delays included floods which washed away proof together with images of the crime scene, Mr Groves says.

As well as, the defendant has sacked his lawyer 5 occasions, witnesses have failed to seem and earthquakes and civil unrest have additionally brought on delays, he stated.

Mr Groves stated that every one makes an attempt to affect issues and to alter this have fallen on deaf ears.

The political distractions of Brexit and three normal elections has additionally saved officers occupied elsewhere, he steered.

Final yr the International Workplace stated it had raised Sarah’s case with Indian authorities, however couldn’t intrude overseas’s judicial course of.

Sarah, a former pupil on the Catholic St Mary’s boarding faculty in Ascot and a pal of Princess Beatrice, was born in Manchester earlier than transferring to Guernsey along with her household.

She labored as a health teacher at a Guernsey lodge earlier than leaving the island to journey in Asia for a yr.