Family-of-six ditch a third of their belongings to live on a BUS they bought for $13,000 from eBay

A family-of-six have revealed how they ditched a 3rd of their belongings to dwell on a bus they purchased for $13,000 from eBay.

Whitney, 29, and Andrew Chardoulias, 35, from Muscatine, Iowa, and their 4 youngsters have already traveled throughout 9 states and 5,000 miles inside six months of shopping for and renovating their 45-foot car.

The couple, who personal dog-breeding agency Cedar Bend Labradoodles, spent $63,000 in complete, with their bus costing simply $13,000 from the public sale website, however needing a brand new $30,000 engine and $20,000 value of renovations.

Whitney was impressed to desert her house-bound life and transfer her household right into a home-on-wheels after shopping via Instagram feeds capturing travelling life.

Quickly after, the household rid themselves of a 3rd of their belongings and saved the remainder at Whitney’s dad and mom’ home earlier than shifting on board in July 2019 – regardless of warnings from family members that they ‘could be kidnapped or mauled by bears’.

Whitney, mom to Quincy, seven, Fletcher, 4, Rowe, two and River, one, stated: ‘I had seen different households on Instagram dwelling in a transformed bus and travelling the nation and I used to be so envious.

‘I keep in mind telling Andrew I did not wish to be previous and gray and wishing we had traveled extra. I informed him concerning the buses and requested him “why not us?”

‘He purchased the concept however once we informed family and friends, they have been in opposition to it at first.’

She added: ‘My mom was particularly satisfied that our youngsters could be kidnapped or mauled by bears. They’ve all come round to it now although and our buddies suppose it is actually cool.’

Describing her shifting house, Whitney stated: ‘The bus is 45-foot-long and eight foot large. It features a full kitchen, front room, toy room, rest room with a bathtub, king measurement mattress and three bunks.

‘We’ve further sleeping area on a settee that opens right into a double mattress.

‘My husband has two different youngsters Brenna, 15, and Bria, 10, who dwell with their mom so they do not get to journey with us as a lot, however we find it irresistible after they can.’

When not travelling, the bus sits on land at Whitney’s dad and mom’ farm.

In the course of the day the couple work on their canine breeding enterprise whereas the kids attend faculty, however subsequent 12 months the duo are hoping to start out home-schooling in order that they’ll journey extra incessantly.

As a result of chilly nights the household are presently all sleeping within the farmhouse at night time whereas checking out the insulation on their bus – however as quickly as that’s fastened they intend to get again on it full time.

Subsequent 12 months, the couple are hoping to start out house education their youngsters in order that they’ll journey extra incessantly. Pictured: The kids’ bed room, seen left, and one of many corridors within the bus, proper

The household assist themselves via their very own canine breeding enterprise. Pictured: The youngsters with certainly one of their pets

Regardless of missing a schedule and the mechanical points they’ve skilled to this point the household love travelling to new locations. Pictured: The toilet, left, and the hall, proper

The household have coated 9 states and over 5,000 miles since they began their journey only a few brief months in the past.

Regardless of missing a schedule and the mechanical points they’ve skilled to this point the household love travelling to new locations.

‘Our youngsters have been excited each step of the way in which and we have coated greater than 5,000 miles now throughout the states of Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Kentucky and Indiana,’ Whitney defined.

‘Certain, generally it has been troublesome not having a constant schedule, and it was onerous to get our two-year-old to take regular naps whereas travelling, and our four-year-old struggles with change.

The eight-foot large bus features a totally fitted kitchen, with a trendy white and black theme in addition to silver home equipment

The entire household – even the kids (pictured) – took half in renovating the bus to remodel it into a gorgeous house

‘We’ve shortly realized to not cram an excessive amount of into every day. We narrowed this down to at least one outing within the morning and one within the afternoon. Any greater than this and our youngsters have been overtired.

‘The very best factor about this journey is travelling and seeing our youngsters expertise new issues. Each time we get again “home” they ask us once we are leaving once more.

She added: ‘Additionally I really like solely having to scrub 360 sq. toes every day, although I need to admit I do not get pleasure from doing the children bunks.

The comfy car was even adorned with Christmas decorations, seen above, when the festive interval rolled round

‘For a big household it has been excellent for our funds too and I might guess that we spend solely round $1,500 a month.’

Providing some tricks to those that wish to begin an identical journey, Whitney stated: ‘I believe everybody begins this course of by considering that they might by no means do that and that it is simply not doable for them for no matter motive.

‘I believe it is doable for anybody who actually needs to do it. You simply have to beat one impediment at a time. You’ll hit bumps with something you do in life all it’s a must to do is determine a treatment for them and transfer with out ever giving up.

‘We contemplate ourselves extremely blessed. We merely love our bus and we will not wait to expertise extra adventures in it.’