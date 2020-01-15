Family Of Six In Meerut Set On Fire While Sleeping

The 40-year-old lady and her 5 kids suffered critical burns.

Meerut:

In a stunning incident, a household of six was set on hearth whereas they had been sleeping on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old lady and her 5 kids suffered critical burns whereas certainly one of them has been shifted to Delhi for therapy in a crucial situation.

The incident occurred at Zahidpur village in Kharkhoda area of Meerut.

In keeping with stories, unidentified miscreants set their home on hearth by first pouring petrol by a pipe inserted by a wire mesh on the window after which throwing a lit matchstick.

The girl Rahmeen’s husband had deserted her eight years in the past and she or he labored as a labourer to fend for her 5 kids.

Manish Bisht, station in cost, Kharkhoda police station, mentioned, “The family says it is clueless about who could possibly be behind the act. They do not seem to have any enmity with anyone. We will talk to the woman once her condition stabilizes.”

Fatima, a distant relative of the girl, mentioned, “Rahmeen is the only earning member in the family and was mostly busy with her children when she was not working. There was no enmity with anyone and we do not know why this happened.”

