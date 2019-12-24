Family say they lost everything after Hotpoint washing machine ’caused a devastating house fire’

A household has misplaced every thing simply earlier than Christmas in a devastating home fireplace that they declare was attributable to their Hotpoint washer.
Jay and Linda Dickin – together with their one-year-old boy Ezra – had been visiting associates when a hearth ripped by means of the kitchen of their dwelling in Chudleigh, Devon.
They acquired a name from firefighters at round three.30pm on Sunday after placing out the blaze, though their dwelling had suffered 100 per cent smoke harm.
Jay and Linda Dickin – together with their one-year-old boy Ezra – had been visiting associates when a hearth ripped by means of the kitchen of their dwelling in Chudleigh, Devon
Final week producer Whirlpool was pressured to place out a recall on half one million machines over a hearth danger.
Linda, 28, stated: ‘I simply had a panic assault and could not breath however my husband was superb. They’re fairly positive it was the washer that precipitated the fireplace.
‘The washer was on and that is what makes the fireplace brigade assume that was the trigger. Additionally it being within the press leads us to assume that.’
The precise explanation for the fireplace has not been confirmed.
Linda – a hospice fundraiser – stated treasured household belongings have been ruined.
The fireplace was contained to the kitchen however Jay, 27, a instructor, stated poisonous smoke from melting plastic destroyed every thing they’d ever owned.
There isn’t a structural harm to their home in Chudleigh, Devon, however the household has been pressured to maneuver into Linda’s father or mother’s dwelling for Christmas.
Linda is now warning individuals to test that their washer shouldn’t be on the recall listing.
A fundraising web page has been arrange for the reason that fireplace and Linda and Jay stated they have been overwhelmed by the generosity of strangers
‘We did not even know this was within the media,’ Linda stated.
‘The factor I need to do is unfold the phrase for one individuals to test their washing machines to verify it’s not one of many ones they’re recalling.
‘Our fireplace alarms did work which was constructive but in addition we would like individuals to test whether or not their fireplace alarms are working.’
A fundraising web page has been arrange for the reason that fireplace and Linda and Jay stated they have been overwhelmed by the generosity of strangers.
Linda stated the household had dwelling insurance coverage and an important factor is that everybody is secure and collectively for Christmas.
On a Fb submit she wrote: ‘Thanks all a lot for the type messages at present concerning the fireplace at our home.
Are you impacted by the recall?
Contact [email protected]
‘The principle factor is we’re secure however sadly nothing in the home could be saved.
‘Thanks, particularly to our neighbours who have been so form and have given us some child garments to tide us over for tonight.’
D Hopkins, who began the fundraising web page, which has already raised virtually £three,00zero, wrote: ‘What an terrible time for this to occur simply earlier than Christmas.
‘They’ve already been overwhelmed by the assist of their household, neighbours, associates and local people however are in want of changing all of the necessities.
‘Just some kilos may present this younger household with the peace of thoughts they should assist them get by means of Christmas and stay up for the New Yr.’
In a press release, Hotpoint stated: ‘We categorical our deepest sympathies to the Dicken household for the misery and inconvenience attributable to this incident, notably right now of the yr.
‘We take security extraordinarily significantly and at all times search to completely examine stories of this nature. Whereas investigations are ongoing, we’re unable to remark additional at this stage.’
A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Hearth and Rescue stated: ‘We have been referred to as simply earlier than 3pm and despatched three home equipment. There was a hearth in a washer within the floor flooring kitchen.
‘The kitchen was 50 per cent broken by fireplace and 100 per cent broken by smoke. The rest of the property was 100 per cent broken by smoke. Unintentional trigger.’
What Whirlpool fashions are affected and the way grave is the hazard?
What machines are concerned?
Nearly 520,00zero washing machines made between 2014 and February 2018. Three are Indesit fashions and 39 by Hotpoint, manufacturers owned by Whirlpool.
What’s the hazard?
The fault has precipitated 79 fires, not all of them contained throughout the machines. Ten accidents have been reported.
Is my machine affected?
Particulars are on-line on the web site washingmachinerecall.whirlpool.co.uk or by calling zero800 316 1442 (free).
What ought to I do?
Flip off your machine and unplug it. In the event you select to make use of it, accomplish that solely with chilly water cycles of 20C or decrease.
What’s Whirlpool providing?
A free alternative or restore however not till subsequent month, if not later. That is due to the dimensions of the recall.
The place is the fault?
The door lock system can overheat and catch fireplace when the heating component within the machine is activated.
Is there a wider difficulty?
A Coroner blamed fault within the door of Hotpoint tumble dryer for a hearth in Llanrwst, Denbighshire, in October 2014 that killed two males.
How good is Whirlpool’s security document?
The agency was criticised by MPs and client teams over the failed recall in 2015 of 5.3million tumble dryers due to a hearth danger linked to fluff accumulating across the heating component. It’s estimated that greater than 400,00zero of those machines have been nonetheless in houses in September.
Is there a hyperlink to the Grenfell fireplace tragedy?
Professional proof to the general public inquiry steered a hyperlink between the wiring on a Hotpoint fridge freezer and the blaze that value 72 lives in June 2017. Whirlpool has challenged this.
Fury as Whirlpool ‘urgently’ remembers half one million washing machines over fault that sees them burst into flames – however not till AFTER Christmas…. and tells prospects to simply UNPLUG them as a substitute
Whirlpool at present urgently recalled over half one million Hotpoint and Indesit washing machines – however not till January, with prospects advised to simply unplug them over Christmas to cease them catching fireplace.
The agency stated as many as 519,00zero washing machines bought within the UK between October 2014 and February 2018 may very well be affected by a flaw with the door-locking system that might result in them bursting open or dangerously overheating.
Whirlpool urged homeowners of home equipment purchased since 2014 to contact them instantly to test if their washer is likely one of the fashions affected, acknowledging that the timing of the alert would trigger ‘inconvenience and concern’ to tons of of 1000’s of shoppers over Christmas.
Nevertheless, livid prospects took to Twitter to slam the American producer after the web site it arrange for remembers apparently crashed and the phone strains turned engaged.
Scroll down for the complete listing of recalled washing machines.
Whirlpool has recalled 1000’s of machines underneath the Hotpoint and Indesit manufacturers. Pictured is the destruction precipitated when Simon and Zara Bettridge’s Hotpoint washer exploded in 2016
One other buyer, Colin Doherty, shared an image of what he stated was a defective door locking mechanism
Livid prospects took to Twitter to slam the producer after complaining the web site it had directed prospects to for remembers had collapsed and the phone strains have been engaged
Sue Davies, Which? strategic coverage adviser, stated: ‘This security alert will trigger large disruption for tens of millions of people that can have no washer over Christmas, and following the tumble dryer scandal, leaves Whirlpool’s popularity as an organization that may be trusted on product security in tatters.’
The patron rights group predicted prospects would be capable of declare ‘out of pocket’ bills ensuing from not with the ability to use the machine from Whirlpool, so long as they have been ‘affordable and foreseeable’.
Whirlpool stated it was working at ‘full pace’ because it prepares to formally start the recall in early January.
Within the meantime, it suggested shoppers to unplug their washing machines and never use them.
Those that selected to proceed utilizing their machines ought to solely use chilly water cycles of 20C or decrease as this considerably reduces the chance, Whirlpool stated.
It’s because the difficulty is related to the washer’s heating component being activated throughout washing cycles above 20C.
Beneath the recall, all affected prospects can have the selection of both a free-of-charge like-for-like alternative washer, or a free-of-charge in-home restore of their present equipment.
Recall ‘leaves Whirlpool’s popularity in tatters’ says Which?
Shopper rights group Which? slammed Whirlpool for inflicting ‘disruption’ to tens of millions of individuals over Christmas – and urged prospects to attempt to declare bills again from Whirlpool.
Strategic coverage adviser Sue Davies stated: ‘This security alert will trigger large disruption for tens of millions of people that can have no washer over Christmas, and following the tumble dryer scandal, leaves Whirlpool’s popularity as an organization that may be trusted on product security in tatters.’
In the meantime, client rights editor Adam French predicted prospects would be capable of recoup among the prices concerned.
He stated: ‘We anticipate that it is possible for you to to assert any out-of-pocket bills you have had because of not with the ability to use your machine from Whirlpool or the retailer that bought it to you – so long as these bills are ‘affordable and foreseeable’.
Whirlpool Company vice chairman Jeff Noel stated: ‘We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and concern this will trigger to our prospects, notably over the Christmas interval, however we hope individuals will perceive that we’re taking motion as a result of individuals’s security is our prime precedence.
‘Making ready for a recall of this scale is a posh operation and we’re working tirelessly to make sure we’re prepared to begin providing replacements or repairs to our prospects from early January.’
Sue Davies, strategic coverage adviser at client group Which?, stated: ‘This security alert will trigger large disruption for tens of millions of people that can have no washer over Christmas, and following the tumble dryer scandal, leaves Whirlpool’s popularity as an organization that may be trusted on product security in tatters.
‘Folks will rightly be asking what Whirlpool knew about these fire-risk machines and when, so there should now be a radical investigation into this public security difficulty. We all know the corporate has a observe document for showing to place company popularity forward of public security in its disgraceful dealing with of the unsafe tumble dryer disaster.’
Customers can test if their washer is affected by visiting https://washingmachinerecall.whirlpool.co.uk. This website contains an internet mannequin checker device, in addition to a full listing of mannequin numbers. Nevertheless, it didn’t look like working at 4pm this afternoon.
Alternatively, prospects can name Whirlpool’s freephone hotline zero800 316 1442 the place an adviser can help with checking their mannequin and offering additional data.
Debbie Flint, 34, stated her two-year-old son Jack had been enjoying on the kitchen flooring in entrance of the machine moments earlier than it exploded
Lisa Leighton, 37, and her four-month-old child, Daisy, pictured alongside the harm and stays following the explosion of her Hotpoint Aquarius washer
Whirlpool’s recall web site appeared to crash this afternoon, prompting anger from prospects
Clients have been offended that the hyperlink Whirlpool posted on Twitter appeared to have gone down this afternoon
To test if a washer is doubtlessly affected, prospects will want each the mannequin quantity and the serial variety of the equipment. Each of those codes could be discovered contained in the door, or alternatively on a label on the rear of the equipment.
Whirlpool stated the difficulty was recognized by its security group, including that ‘no severe accidents have been reported’.
The newest recall comes after the corporate lastly launched a full recall involving 500,00zero dryers in July.
The corporate acted after being criticised for resisting calls for for a full recall and as a substitute finishing up a prolonged ‘security marketing campaign’ that noticed 1.7 million merchandise modified as a substitute.
That earlier recall associated to sure fashions of Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline dryers constructed between 2004 and 2015.
Your rights: What you’ll be entitled to underneath the recall
In the event you personal one of many washer fashions listed within the field under, you’ll have the correct to both of the next:
- A freed from cost like for like alternative washer
- A freed from cost in dwelling restore of your present equipment.
In November, MPs stated it was ‘extraordinary’ that as many as 800,00zero of the faulty dryers may nonetheless stay in individuals’s houses 4 years after Whirlpool revealed they have been a hearth danger.
A Enterprise, Power and Industrial Technique (BEIS) Committee investigation into the agency criticised the corporate for its sluggish response in modifying or changing defective machines whereas additionally condemning the agency’s use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to ‘silence prospects’.
Whirlpool had earlier revealed that, lately, it had logged 54 fires in its tumble dryers and admitted that three of these have been fashions which had already been modified.
The BEIS committee additionally expressed issues, shared by security organisations, in regards to the security of Whirlpool’s modification.
The report referred to as on the Authorities to press forward with a brand new evaluation of the protection of Whirlpool’s modification and to research different potential sources of fires in Whirlpool’s tumble dryers.
The BEIS report adopted Grenfell Tower inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick saying he had ‘little question’ that the fireplace was began by fault in a Hotpoint fridge-freezer, and dismissed a ‘fanciful’ declare by Whirlpool that the fireplace may have been sparked by a discarded cigarette.
Whirlpool has urged homeowners of home equipment purchased since 2014 to contact them instantly to test if their washer is likely one of the fashions affected. Pictured are their Michigan headquarters
In July, Whirlpool lastly agreed to recall 1000’s of tumble dryers from British houses after they have been linked to tons of of fires.
There have been as many as 800,00zero home equipment throughout the UK that can want changing, MailOnline understands, touchdown the US firm with a multi-million pound invoice.
Beneath the recall, shoppers with an unmodified, affected tumble dryer will probably be entitled to a brand new alternative machine. This will probably be delivered and put in, with the outdated one eliminated, all for gratis.
The Workplace for Product Security and Requirements (OPSS) stated Whirlpool had additionally agreed to ship extensive ranging publicity of the product recall aimed toward reaching affected shoppers and driving up consciousness, assure no costs for supply, set up or removing of machines and supply the OPSS with ‘well timed’ reporting of progress.
Full listing of recalled Whirlpool and Indesit branded washer fashions
Here’s a full listing of the fashions concerned within the Whirlpool recall of fire-risk Hotpoint and Indesit branded washing machines.
The fashions are listed by their industrial code, adopted by the model identify.
FML 742P UK Hotpoint
WMAOD 743G UK Hotpoint
WMAOD 743P UK Hotpoint
WMAQB 721P UK.M Hotpoint
WMAQC 641P UK.M Hotpoint
WMAQC 741G UK Hotpoint
WMAQC 741P UK Hotpoint
WMAQC 741P UK.M Hotpoint
WMAQF 621G UK Hotpoint
WMAQF 621P UK Hotpoint
WMAQF 641 P UK.M Hotpoint
WMAQF 721G UK Hotpoint
WMAQF 721P UK.M Hotpoint
WMAQL 621G UK Hotpoint
WMBF 742G UK Hotpoint
WMBF 742Ok UK Hotpoint
WMBF 742P UK Hotpoint
WMBF 742P UK.M Hotpoint
WMBF 763P UK Hotpoint
WMEF 722 BC UK Hotpoint
WMEF 742 P UK Hotpoint
WMEUF 722P UK Hotpoint
WMEUF 743G UK Hotpoint
WMEUF 743P UK Hotpoint
WMFG 741P UK Hotpoint
WMFG 741P UK.M Hotpoint
WMFUG 742 P UK.M Hotpoint
WMFUG 742G UK Hotpoint
WMFUG 742P UK Hotpoint
WMFUG 842P UK.M Hotpoint
WMJLF 842P UK Hotpoint
WMJLL 742P UK Hotpoint
WMSAQG 621P UK Hotpoint
WMXTF 742G UK Hotpoint
WMXTF 742Ok UK Hotpoint
WMXTF 742P UK Hotpoint
WMXTF 742P UK.M Hotpoint
WMXTF 842P UK.M Hotpoint
WMYL 7151PS UK Hotpoint
XWA 81252X Ok UK Indesit
XWA 81252X W UK Indesit
XWD 71452X Ok UK Indesit
The 600-plus fashions of tumble dryers which were recalled
ADE70C(FR)
ADE70CX(FR)
ADE790CXFR
ALE600VX(FR)
ALE60V(FR)
ALE60VX(FR)
ALE700CXFR
ALE70C(FR)
ALE70CX(FR)
ALE790CXFR
AQC8BF7T1(AUS)
AQC8BF7T1/(FR)
AQC9BF5S
AQC9BF5SZ1UK
AQC9BF5T
AQC9BF5T/Z(IT)
AQC9BF5T/Z1(FR)
AQC9BF7E1UK
AQC9BF7I1UK
AQC9BF7S1(EX)
AQC9BF7S1UK
AQC9BF7T1(AG)
AQC9BF7T1(EX)
AQC9BF7TEU
AQC9CF7T1(EX)60
AQCF841HT
AQCF851BUAUS
AQCF851BUEU
AQCF851BUFR
AQCF851BUIT
AQCF852BI(EU)
AQCF852BIUK
AQCF852BU(SK)
AQCF852BUAG
AQCF852BUEU
AQCF852BUEX
AQCF852BUUK
AQCF951BS(FR)
AQCF951BU(FR)
AQCF951BU(IT)
AQCF951BUEU
AQCF952BIUK
AQCF952BSUK
AQCF952BUEU
AQCF952BUUK
AS600VEX
AS600VEX60
AS600VKW
AS600VXAG
AS600VXAUS
AS600VXFR
AS60V(EX)
AS60V(EX)60Hz
AS60V(EX)PAI
AS60V(SK)
AS60VAG
AS60VX(AUS)
AS65VXS(NA)60HZ
AS66VX(NA)60HZ
AS700CEX
AS700CX(FR)
AS700VEX
AS700VEX60HZ
AS700VXAG
AS70C(EX)
AS70CSK
AS70CX(EX)
AS800C(EX)
ASD70C(EX)
ASD70CX(EX)
ASD79C(EX)
ASD79CSK
ASD800C(EX)
ASL600VEX
ASL60V(EX)
ASL60VX(EX)
ASL65VXS(NA)60HZ
ASL700CXAG
ASL700CXAUS
ASL700VEX
ASL70C(AUS)
ASL70C(EX)
ASL70C(SK)
ASL70CX(AUS)
ASL70CX(EX) Z
ASL75CXS(NA)60HZ
ASL800CX(AG)
CDN7000BP(UK)
CTD00G
CTD00S
CTD00T
CTD40P
CTD40S
CTD40T
CTD80P
CTD80S
CTD80T
CTD85A
CTD90XP
DELY8000
DELY9000
ECF87BPUK
EDCE85BTM(UK)
EDCEG45BH(EU)
EDCEHG45B(FR)
FETC70BP(UK)
FETC70CP(UK)
FETV60CP(UK)
FTCD87B6H(EU)
FTCD87B6K(EU)
FTCD97B6H(EU)
FTCD97B6HY(EU)
FTCF87B6H(EU)
FTCF87B6HY(EU)
FTCF87B6HY1EU
FTCF87B6PY1(EU)
FTCF87BGG(UK)
FTCF97B6HY(EU)
FTCL871GP(UK)
FTCL87B6P(TK)
FTVF85CP(SK)
FTVFET75BGPUK
FTVFG65BGG(UK)
FTVFNW85CGG(UK)
FTVFNW85CGP(UK)
FTVFXT75BGP(UK)
IDC73EU
IDC75(GCC)
IDC75(SK)
IDC75B(EU)
IDC75B(FR)
IDC75B(UK)
IDC75EU
IDC75FR
IDC75SFR
IDC75SUK
IDC75UK
IDC85(EX)
IDC85(GCC)
IDC85BEU
IDC85KUK
IDC85S(EX)
IDC85S(GCC)
IDC85SUK
IDC85W
IDC8T3B(UK)
IDC8T3BK(UK)
IDC8T3BS(UK)
IDCA735B(FR)
IDCA735BEU
IDCA735BH(UK)
IDCA735BIT
IDCA735DE
IDCA735ECOEU
IDCA735EU
IDCA735FR
IDCA735IT
IDCA735SEU
IDCA735UK
IDCA745BECO(IT)
IDCA745BH(IT)
IDCA7H35BTMUK
IDCA8350BECOUK
IDCA8350BHUK
IDCA8350SUK
IDCA8350UK
IDCA835B(AUS)
IDCA835B(IT)
IDCA835B(SK)
IDCA835BDE
IDCA835BEU
IDCA835BFR
IDCA835BHDE
IDCA835BSFR
IDCA835EU
IDCA835SUK
IDCA835UK
IDCAG35(FR)
IDCAG35B(EU)
IDCAG35BECO(EU
IDCAG35BFR
IDCAG35BS(EU)
IDCAG35BS(FR)
IDCAG35ECO(EU)
IDCAG35ECO(ZA)
IDCAG35EU
IDCAG35S(EU)
IDCAG35SECO(EU
IDCAG45BIT
IDCAG55BECO(IT)
IDCAG55BH(IT)
IDCAHG35B(FR)
IDCE745(EU)
IDCE745(FR)
IDCE7H35BTMUK
IDCE8450BHUK
IDCE8450BKHUK
IDCE8450BKUK
IDCE8450BSHUK
IDCE8450BSUK
IDCE8450BUK
IDCE845B(EU)
IDCE845B(FR)
IDCE845B(IT)
IDCE845B(SK)
IDCE845BSFR
IDCE845KUK
IDCE845SUK
IDCE845UK
IDCE85BTM(UK)
IDCEG45B(FR)
IDCEG45BEU
IDCEG45BH(EU)
IDCEG45XBH(EU)
IDCEG45XBHPS(NL)
IDCEHG45B(FR)
IDCL75BH(EU)
IDCL75BH(FR)
IDCL75BH(IT)
IDCL75BHR(FR)
IDCL75BHR(UK)
IDCL85BH(UK)
IDCL85BHK(UK)
IDCL85BHS(UK)
IDCL85BTMR(UK)
IDCLG5BH(EU)
IDCLG5BHIT
IDCLG5BHR(DE)
IDV65(AUS)
IDV65(FR)
IDV65EU
IDV65SUK
IDV65UK
IDV75(AG)
IDV75(SK)
IDV75BK(UK)
IDV75EU
IDV75EX60HZ
IDV75FR
IDV75KW
IDV75S(EU)
IDV75SEX60HZ
IDV75SUK
IDV75UK
IDV75ZA
IDV79(IL)
IDVA735EU
IDVA735FR
IDVA735S(FR)
IDVA735SK
IDVA735SUK
IDVA735UK
IDVA735X(AUS)
IDVA835(EU)
IDVL75B(EU)
IDVL75B(FR)
IDVL75BR(UK)
IDVL75BR.9UK
IDVL75BRK(UK)
IDVL75BRK.9UK
IDVL75BRS(UK)
IDVL75BRS.9UK
IDVL85(EU)
IDVL85SD
IDVL86SD(UK)
IS60V(AG)
IS60V(EX)
IS60V(EX)60Hz
IS60V(EX)PAI
IS60V(FR) Z
IS60V(SK)
IS60VAUSA
IS60VSUK
IS60VU(UK)
IS61C(FR)
IS61CEX
IS61CSK
IS7021CEU
IS70CEX
IS70CFR
IS70CSK
IS70CSUK
IS70CUK
ISA60VFR
ISA60VUK
ISL60(NL)
ISL60V(EX)
ISL60V(SK)
ISL60VU
ISL65C(EX)
ISL66CX(EX)
ISL69C(EU)
ISL69CFR
ISL70C(EX)
ISL70C(NL)
ISL70C(SK)
ISL70C(UK)
ISL70CS(EX)
ISL70CSW(SK)
ISL70CX(DE)
ISL73CIT
ISL79CEX
ISL79CIT
ISL79CNL
ISL79CS(EX)
ISL79CSK
ISV60
M2LCDB(HT)
SLC71
SLC83
SLE62
STC407B(UK)
STC407BB(UK)
STC407W(UK)
STC407WB(UK)
STCL407B(UK)
STCL407BB(UK)
STCL407W(UK)
STCL407WB(UK)
STCL408B(UK)
STCL408BB(UK)
STCL408W(UK)
STCL408WB(UK)
STV407B(UK)
STV407W(UK)
STV408B
STV408W
STVL407B(UK)
STVL407W(UK)
SUTCD97B6GM(UK)
SUTCD97B6KM(UK)
SUTCD97B6PM(UK)
TAK7A2C
TAK8A2C
TCAL83C6GZUK
TCAL83C6PZUK
TCAL83CGZUK
TCAL83CPZUK
TCAL93BGZUK
TCAL93BP/Z(UK)
TCAM80CGZUK
TCAM80CPZUK
TCAM90C6G/Z(UK)
TCAM90C6PZUK
TCD751EUHA
TCD77B6H(EU)
TCD83B6HZEU
TCD83B6K/Z(EU)
TCD83B6P/Z(SK)
TCD851BEU
TCD851BSK
TCD851XBFR
TCD851XBITHA
TCD851XBKEU
TCD87B6K(EU)
TCD93B6H/Z(EU)
TCD93B6H/Z(IT)
TCD93B6H/Z1(EU)
TCD970A
TCD970G
TCD970KUK
TCD970P
TCD975P
TCD97B6HEU
TCD97B6HYNEU
TCD97B6PA(SK)
TCD980A
TCD980GUK
TCD980KUK
TCD980PUK
TCD985BPX
TCDET77BEP(UK)
TCDET87BEP(UK)
TCDG51BEU
TCDG51BSK
TCDG51EU
TCDG51XBFR
TCDG51XBIT
TCDG51XBK(EU)
TCDNW85BEG(UK)
TCDNW85BEP(UK)
TCDXT77BEP(UK)
TCEL87B6AUK
TCEL87B6PUK
tcel87bguk
TCEM80C6GUK
TCEM80C6PUK
TCF77BP(EU)
TCF87B6H1(AUS)
TCF87B6H1(FR)
TCF87B6HEU
TCF87B6HM1(IT)
TCF87B6HYNEU
TCF87B6PY1(EU)
TCF87B6S1(FR)
TCF97B6H1(EX)
TCF97B6H1(IL)
TCF97B6HY(EU)
TCF97B6S1(EX)
TCF97B6XX1(EX)
TCF97B6XX1(EX)60
TCF97B6XX1(EX)GM
TCF97C6H1(AG)
TCFG87B6H(UK)
TCFG87C6GUK
TCFG87C6KUK
TCFG87C6PUK
TCFM70C6GUK
TCFM70C6PUK
TCFM80CGG(UK)
TCFM80CGK(UK)
TCFM80CGP(UK)
TCFM90C6PUK
TCFS73BGG(UK)
TCFS73BGG.9(UK)
TCFS73BGK(UK)
TCFS73BGP(UK)
TCFS73BGP.9(UK)
TCFS835BGK.9UK
TCFS835BGKUK
TCFS835BGP(UK)
TCFS83BGG(UK)
TCFS83BGG.9(UK)
TCFS83BGK(UK)
TCFS83BGK.9(UK)
TCFS83BGP(UK)
TCFS83BGP.9(UK)
TCFS93BGG(UK)
TCFS93BGP(UK)
TCFS93BGP.9(UK)
TCFSM87B6GY(UK
TCFSM87B6PY(UK
TCHL73BRG(UK)
TCHL73BRP(UK)
TCHL73CRG(UK)
TCHL73CRPUK
TCHL780BP(UK)
TCHL83BRG(UK)
TCHL83BRP(UK)
TCHL83CRG(UK)
TCHL83CRP(UK)
TCHL870BP.9(UK)
TCL731BIT/HA
TCL731EUHA
TCL731SK
TCL731XBITHA
TCL731XFR
TCL73B6PZIT
TCL73BP/Z(IT)
TCL73XNA
TCL73XS(NA)
TCL770G
TCL770P
TCL780GUK
TCL780PUK
TCL785BG(UK)
TCL785BP(UK)
TCL831BEU
TCL831BTK
TCL831XBFR
TCL83B6H/Z(EU)
TCL83B6P/Z(EU)
TCL83B6P/Z(TK)
TCL83BP/Z(EU)
TCL83BP/Z1(FR)
TCL87B6H(EU)
TCL87B6P(EU)
TCL87B6P(TK)
TCL87BP(EU)
TCL93B6H/Z1(FR)
TCLG31B(EU)
TCLG31EU
TCLG31XB(EU)
TCLG31XB(IT)
TCLG31XBFR
TCLG31XFR
TCLG41XB(IT)
TCLY97B6H(FR)
TCM570G
TCM570PUK
TCM580BP(EU)
TCM580BP(UK)
TCM580GUK
TCM580PUK
TCM585BGUK
TCM585BPUK
TCM711(SK)
TCM711EUHA
TCM711X(FR)
TCM80C6P/Z(EX)
TCM80C6P/Z(EX)GM
TCM80C6P/Z(GS)
TCM80C6PZEX
TCM80CP/Z(EU)
TCR2
TCS3
TCS73BGP(EU)
TCS83BGH(FR)
TCS83BGH.9(FR)
TCS83BP(FR)
TCS93BGH(FR)
TCS93BGH.9(FR)
TCS93BP(FR)
TCUD93B6HZUK
TCUD93BG
TCUD93BK
TCUD93BP
TCUD97B6GMUK
TCUD97B6HMUK
TCUD97B6KMUK
TCUD97B6PMUK
TCYL87CG(UK)
TCYL87CP(UK)
TCYM750C6PUK
TCYM750C6SUK
TDC7A
TDV62R
TTK7A1E
TTK8BE
TVAL73C6GZUK
TVAL73C6PZUK
TVAL73CGZUK
TVAL73CPZUK
TVAM70CGZUK
TVAM70CPZUK
TVEL75B6AUK
TVEL75C6GUK
TVEL75C6PUK
TVEM70C6GUK
TVEM70C6PUK
TVF63XNA
TVF63XS(NA)
TVF651EUHA
TVF651SK
TVF651XFR
TVF751(EU)
TVF751SK
TVF751X(FR)
TVF75C6H1(AUS)
TVF760A
TVF760G
TVF760KUK
TVF760P
TVF770AUK
TVF770GUK
TVF770KUK
TVF770PUK
TVF851(EU)
TVF85C6H(EX)
TVF85C6H(EX)60
TVF85C6H(EX)60HZ
TVF85C6H(IL)
TVF85C6S(KW)
TVF85CPSK
TVFET75B6A(UK)
TVFET75B6P(UK)
TVFG65B6GUK
TVFG65B6PUK
TVFG65C6GUK
TVFG65C6PUK
TVFG85C6GUK
TVFG85C6KUK
TVFG85C6PUK
TVFM60B6G(UK)
TVFM60B6PUK
TVFM60C6GUK
TVFM60C6PUK
TVFM70BGG(UK)
TVFM70BGP(UK)
TVFM80C6P(UK)
TVFM80CGG
TVFM80CGK(UK)
TVFM80CGP(UK)
TVFNW85CEG(UK)
TVFNW85CEP(UK)
TVFS73BGG(UK)
TVFS73BGG.9UK
TVFS73BGK(UK)
TVFS73BGP(UK)
TVFS73BGP.9UK
TVFS83CGG(UK)
TVFS83CGG.9UK
TVFS83CGP(UK)
TVFS83CGP.9UK
TVFXT75BGP(UK)
TVHM80CG(UK)
TVHM80CP(UK)
TVL75C6P1(AUS)
TVM560G
TVM562G
TVM562P
TVM570GUK
TVM570PUK
TVM572GUK
TVM572PUK
TVM611SK
TVM631(EX)115/60HZ
TVM631EUHA
TVM631X(FR)
TVM63X(NA)
TVM63XNA
TVM70C6H1(AG)
TVM70C6P(EX)60HZ
TVM70C6P/Z(EX)
TVM70CP(EX)
TVM70CP/Z(SK)
TVR2R
TVS3R
TVU1R
TVYL655C6GUK
TVYL655C6PUK
TVYM650C6PUK
VTD00PR
VTD00S
VTD00TR
VTD20PR
VTD20S
VTD20TR
VTD6000PUK
VTD60PR
VTD60S
VTD60TR
VTD65AR
WT5011V
WT6011
WTD850BWEU
WTD950BBKEU
Supply: Which
Add Comment