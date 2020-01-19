Family skeptical about integrity of San Diego State investigation into student’s death

San Diego State freshman Dylan Hernandez was decided to do properly on a midterm examination in early November, telling one in all his sisters he deliberate to remain sober at a fraternity get together the night time earlier than the take a look at.

It didn’t end up that means.

Within the sort of tragedy that has been plaguing American universities, Hernandez ended up consuming to the purpose the place his blood alcohol stage was practically thrice the authorized restrict, in keeping with a newly obtained college police report.

The doc says the 19-year-old Hernandez, who was pledging, left the get together with a Phi Gamma Delta fraternity brother who guided him to his dorm. The teenager later fell a minimum of six ft from his high bunk, fractured his cranium and died.

The incident unfolded on Nov. 6 and seven and has raised severe questions on the school about underage consuming, hazing, the attainable destruction of proof, and what extra safeguards the college may have taken.

Relations even have considerations in regards to the integrity of the division’s investigation.

The majority of the investigation was accomplished lower than three weeks after Dylan’s dying, in keeping with a replica of the report supplied to the San Diego Union-Tribune by George Kindley, the legal professional representing the Hernandez household.

Kindley says the household was puzzled by the report as a result of the investigation didn’t seem like full. Below the report’s suggestions, police stated “case suspended pending additional evidence or information.”

The report additionally means that campus police didn’t interview anyone from the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, together with a couple of dozen particular members who possible attended and had movies or pictures from the get together.

One video shared with the Union-Tribune exhibits a younger man getting spanked with a paddle. One other exhibits a person who had been slapped on the again so exhausting or so typically that he had hand-shaped welts on his again. Yet one more exhibits a person who seems to be handed out on the ground, facedown in vomit.

The division additionally selected to not pursue search warrants to evaluation cellphone information and social media information of scholars, regardless of possessing chat messages between suspected fraternity members instructing each other to delete presumably incriminating materials and to remain quiet. “Remember silence is golden,” one member wrote.

“The university and the police department made a promise that they were going to investigate the drinking and the hazing that they knew happened that night,” stated 22-year-old Julia Hernandez, one in all Dylan’s two sisters.

“When my dad spoke to them recently they said they have not interviewed anyone [who was] at the party, they have not gone to the [fraternity] house, they have not retained any information from the fraternity or its members, so, in our eyes, the investigation isn’t complete.”

The report’s preliminary conclusion on Nov. 27 was that there was not sufficient proof to pursue prison fees, together with felony hazing. Neither the college police division nor the District Legal professional’s Workplace would reply particular questions in regards to the case because the investigation is ongoing.

On Friday, police issued a public assertion that claims, partly, “As this is an ongoing investigation, detectives will continue to examine all aspects and details of the case. … Further updates about the case will be provided as the investigation progresses.” In addition they requested anybody with details about the incident to contact campus police.

By the point Hernandez headed dwelling from the fraternity get together at about midnight, his blood alcohol stage was about zero.23%, practically triple the authorized driving restrict of zero.08, in keeping with a blood take a look at and the faculty’s police report. This estimate assumed Hernandez had stopped consuming about 11:30 p.m. and was primarily based partly on the speed alcohol typically dissipates from the physique.

He was guided again to his dorm at Tenochca Residence Corridor by his newly appointed fraternity mentor who then handed Hernandez off to a younger lady he knew, in keeping with the report. Along with her assist, the teenager made his strategy to his room and into mattress.

In accordance with his roommate, Hernandez fell out of his high bunk about four:30 a.m. on Nov. 7. The roommate instructed police he and Hernandez laughed about it, however that Hernandez complained on the time of a headache. The roommate heard Hernandez mentioning his headache once more round 7 a.m.

Round eight a.m., the roommate despatched a Snapchat message to the younger lady who helped Hernandez to his room the night time earlier than saying that Hernandez was making a “weird snoring sound.” When she went to test on him about eight:45 a.m. she discovered him foaming on the mouth.

Hernandez was rushed to the hospital. In accordance with his post-mortem, the teenager fractured his cranium when he fell from his mattress, struggling a mind bleed that finally led to his dying.

He was pronounced mind useless on Nov. eight at about three:30 p.m.

Along with their considerations about what might have occurred on the fraternity get together, members of the family really feel strongly that Hernandez’s mattress was not outfitted with the right security options.

“Dylan died from blunt force trauma,” Julia Hernandez stated. “These bunk beds are dangerously high. If he was on a normal bed or a bunk bed that had higher railings … he would probably still be with us today.”

In accordance with the campus police report, one investigator famous that the teenager’s security railing “only extended about 3 to 4 inches” above the mattress. The investigator stated if Hernandez had been mendacity on high of his blankets as an alternative of below them, it might have been “relatively easy to roll over the rail.”

Members of Hernandez’s fraternity quickly realized he had been hospitalized, in keeping with messages from the teenager’s cellphone. In a Snapchat group titled “Phi Gam or Die Fam,” fraternity members inspired each other to delete messages and movies that will include incriminating proof. Investigators wrote within the report that they used contact info from Hernandez’s cellphone and a listing of fraternity members from Phi Gamma to determine a dozen individuals within the chat.

Investigators used info gleaned from the movies, messages and interviews with members of the family and Hernandez’s dorm mates to determine greater than a dozen college students who possible attended or had data of what occurred on the get together, together with any attainable hazing, underage consuming or drug use.

The division didn’t search search warrants for Snapchat and cellphone information they knew existed, though they did put together to take action. The division despatched a number of letters to cellphone carriers and social media firms asking that they protect sure information, however they stopped in need of requesting them, in keeping with the report.

“After consultation with the district attorney’s office, we determined we did not have sufficient evidence, at least at this time, to establish probable cause to obtain a warrant,” the police report learn.

A spokesman for the District Legal professional’s Workplace declined remark due to the open investigation. College officers additionally declined additional remark.

The college issued an announcement Friday saying, “To support the integrity of the University Police investigation, the report has not been released to the president, other members of the campus administration or to members of our team within Strategic Communications and Public Affairs.”

Within the wake of Hernandez’s dying, San Diego State President Adela de la Torre created two job forces, one which is able to discover the use and misuse of alcohol by college students, and the opposite taking a look at scholar well being and security. Each committees are scheduled to concern studies and suggestions this yr.

Robbins and Winkley write for the San Diego Union-Tribune

