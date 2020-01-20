Family’s dream £309,000 Persimmon home becomes living nightmare

A retired firefighter has slammed Persimmon Properties for making his household’s life a distress after failing to repair a litany of issues with their £309,000 new construct house.

Neil Thompson, 53, moved into his plush 5 bed room home together with his household within the newly constructed Woodlands Method in Winlaton, Gateshead, in 2017.

However he says the transfer has been a nightmare and claims the household are nonetheless going through scores of issues that have not been mounted greater than two years after they moved in.

They embody faults with the roof, home windows, doorways, locks, plumbing, electrics, floorboards, paintwork, plaster boards, heating system and incorrectly fitted kitchen models, in addition to a number of different points.

The scenario has gotten so unhealthy that Mr Thompson – who lives in the home with associate Julie Inexperienced, 52, son George, 21, and daughter Amy, 19, – has needed to repair a number of the points himself.

He stated: ‘It is a joke. They only do not wish to know. I’ve had a listing so long as my arm for them to rectify and a few nonetheless have not been executed.

‘I obtained so fed up with ready that I’ve even taken to fixing a number of the issues himself. I am tearing my hair out because it’s like pulling enamel with them.’

Mr Thompson, who’s a certified electrician, says faults are scattered via his home of horrors.

He revealed he had written to the Residence Workplace and demanded that Charles Church, builders owned by Persimmon, and different contractors are correctly checked and monitored.

Discussing his points together with his house, Mr Thompson stated: ‘One drawback is guttering leaking. The sub-contractor was referred to as out 4 instances and it is nonetheless not corrected and I ended up fixing it myself.

‘[We also have] moist roof truss timbers and condensation resulting from protecting of roof soffit air flow, which I additionally mounted myself. A roof ridge tile not fitted accurately, a gap within the roof – the place two tiles wanted changing – and the tiles within the dry line valley not accurately fitted or completed off.

‘Roof insulation was additionally not accurately fitted with holes in insulation.

‘However that is not all. Home windows not opening accurately, window vents not sealing, the entrance door window panels are faulty and patio doorways should not opening and shutting accurately, whereas back and front doorways not fitted accurately, in addition to the storage door.

‘There’s a faulty lock on the again storage door, a number of door latches faulty on inner doorways, lock faulty on lavatory door and entrance door tread not fitted accurately.’

Mr Thompson stated that the toilet additionally has a number of faults, together with leaking sink pipes, the bathe cubicle not being water tight and the tub and bathe not being sealed accurately.

He added: ‘The baths haven’t any tub frames fitted, bathe trays not fitted accurately with no supporting legs, water leak from bathe tray waste pipe, two bogs twin flush not working, bathroom not secured to wall.’

Discussing the kitchen, Mr Thompson added: ‘There is a leak from the kitchen sink waste pipe, faulty utility faucet, leak from utility sink waste pipe, whereas first repair plumbing within the utility room has not been routed accurately.

‘Kitchen models not fitted squarely – misaligned shut traces and handles, no backs in kitchen models. Kitchen drawers not fitted accurately, entrance backyard retaining water, gardening planting continues to be not full.’

Mr Thompson added that there have been noisy floorboard upstairs and the ceilings downstairs weren’t correctly secured.

He additionally stated that white gloss paintwork was turning yellow, screws have been coming out from the plasterboard and the staircase handrail wasn’t safe.

The radiators are one other concern with some rusting and others not working.

Paint is flaking on a number of window sills and the overall workmanship is ‘under customary’, Mr Thompson added.

He additionally slammed the electrics in the home: ‘Fixed tripping of the electrics, a further ring predominant needed to be fitted.

‘I needed to take the sub-contractor to the NICEIC tribunal earlier than this was executed, I felt that the home builder was not .

‘Electrical set up was examined and condemned by Persimmons personal electrician, failed RCD, no electrical set up certification and check outcomes was offered. No EPC certification was given and no electrical door bell was fitted.’

Discussing Persimmons, he stated: ‘To get Persimmons to hold out a number of the works I’ve employed my very own tradesman to jot down reviews.

‘They are a bunch of jokers. I’ve written to the Residence Workplace telling them my ideas on the corporate and asking for a system to be put in place for sub contractors to be checked. Charles Church or Persimmon are unprofessional and a joke.

‘Their buyer care needs to be referred to as none buyer care, I’ve reams and reams of emails to them, and I will need to have been on the cellphone to them roughly daily for over two years.

‘They hope you get fed up of complaining and kind the issue out your self. They deal with folks with contempt however I am not going away.’

A spokesperson for Persimmon Properties stated: ‘Persimmon Properties acknowledges there have been guarantee points on the property and apologises for this. As a part of our dedication to customer support now we have organized for contractors to deal with them as they’ve arisen.

‘The set up of all electrical energy and gasoline companies on the property conform to trade rules.

‘We are going to proceed to liaise with the shopper immediately.’