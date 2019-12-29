Famitsu Estimates That Almost One Third of Death Stranding’s Launch Month Sales in Japan Were Digital

Based on the most recent concern of Weekly Famitsu (by way of Twinfinite), nearly one-third of Loss of life Stranding‘s launch month gross sales in Japan have been digital. The publication estimated that the sport bought 109,375 copies by way of the HEARALPUBLICIST Retailer.

Pokemon Sword & Protect was forward of Loss of life Stranding with 629,636 digital copies bought between October 29th and November 24th. Romancing Saga three, a digital-only title, settled for the third spot with 97,057 copies bought. Luigi’s Mansion three and Persona 5 Royal rounded up the highest 5, with an estimated 72,600 and 60,473 digital copies bought, respectively.

Loss of life Stranding proved to be fairly a polarizing sport however that didn’t cease the Kojima Productions title from setting gross sales information across the globe. In Japan, Loss of life Stranding was the most important new IP launch of the era, and within the UK, it was the second largest PS4 unique of 2019 behind Days Gone. The sport was additionally profitable in the remainder of Europe, Taiwan, and South Korea.

With a PC model on the best way, Loss of life Stranding‘s gross sales are solely set to extend.

In associated information, creator Hideo Kojima is tough at work on his subsequent venture. Over Christmas, he launched some paperwork that exposed early concepts for Loss of life Stranding, which you’ll be able to take a look at beneath.

Whereas I used to be writing the idea for the subsequent venture I discovered the previous paperwork in my pc, I miss these early days of engaged on DS presentation doc. pic.twitter.com/ZnSSXwslr9 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 24, 2019

[Source: Famitsu via Twinfinite]

