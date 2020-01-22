Famitsu sales: Nintendo Switch sells 96K this week in Japan

The newest Famitsu online game software program and charts at the moment are in direct from Japan and it has been a slower week this week for online game . The Nintendo Change household of methods managed to promote a mixed 96,458 items, whereas the HEARALPUBLICIST four solely managed 6,325, presumably as a result of the HEARALPUBLICIST 5 will likely be coming later this 12 months. Right here’s this week’s Japanese software program and charts:
01./00. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon
02./00. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
03./01. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Defend #
04./02. [NSW] Ring Match Journey
05./00. [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 #
06./00. [NSW] Tokyo Mirage Session FE Encore
07./04. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Mind Coaching for Nintendo Change
08./03. [NSW] Minecraft #
09./06. [NSW] Mario Kart eight Deluxe
10./05. [NSW] Tremendous Smash Bros. Final #
System | This Week | Final Week | Final Yr | YTD | Final YTD | LTD | ------- ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------- | NSW # | 96.458 | | 71.672 | 497.586 | 380.506 | 11.881.zero17 | | PS4 # | 6.325 | | 19.365 | 71.928 | 169.119 | eight.820.171 | | 3DS # | 766 | | four.939 | 5.739 | 39.401 | 24.502.053 | | XB1 # | 74 | | 166 | 319 | 603 | 111.565 |
