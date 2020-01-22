Famitsu sales: Nintendo Switch sells 96K this week in Japan

The most recent Famitsu online game software program and charts at the moment are in direct from Japan and it has been a slower week this week for online game . The Nintendo Change household of programs managed to promote a mixed 96,458 items, whereas the HEARALPUBLICIST four solely managed 6,325, presumably as a result of the HEARALPUBLICIST 5 shall be coming later this 12 months. Right here’s this week’s Japanese software program and charts:

01./00. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) (¥eight.390) – 156.993 / NEW

02./00. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco Video games) (¥7.600) – 89.537 / NEW

03./01. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Defend # (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 55.604 / three.312.358 (-22%)

04./02. [NSW] Ring Match Journey (Nintendo) (¥7.980) – 35.860 / 583.429 ( 67%)

05./00. [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 # (Koei Tecmo) (¥eight.800) – 20.095 / NEW

06./00. [NSW] Tokyo Mirage Session FE Encore (Nintendo) (¥6.700) – 18.797 / NEW

07./04. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Mind Coaching for Nintendo Change (Nintendo) (¥three.480) – 15.790 / 107.698 ( zero%)

08./03. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Sport Studios) (¥three.600) – 13.919 / 1.222.666 (-12%)

09./06. [NSW] Mario Kart eight Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 12.370 / 2.737.674 (-12%)

10./05. [NSW] Tremendous Smash Bros. Final # (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 12.347 / three.522.802 (-13%)

System | This Week | Final Week | Final Yr | YTD | Final YTD | LTD | ------- ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------- | NSW # | 96.458 | | 71.672 | 497.586 | 380.506 | 11.881.zero17 | | PS4 # | 6.325 | | 19.365 | 71.928 | 169.119 | eight.820.171 | | 3DS # | 766 | | four.939 | 5.739 | 39.401 | 24.502.053 | | XB1 # | 74 | | 166 | 319 | 603 | 111.565 |

