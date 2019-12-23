Fan Gives Chris Jericho Great Merchandise Idea

Chris Jericho celebrated Thanksgiving by holding an enormous Thanksgiving Spectacular with the Interior Circle. In the course of the festivities, a life-sized cut-out of Jericho and Sammy Guevara was unveiled. That pose is now a fan favourite.

Loads of individuals have Photoshopped numerous areas for Y2J and The Spanish God’s well-known hug. Now one fan determined to get it on a customized t-shirt. When Sammy Guevara introduced his consideration to this fan’s epic shirt, Jericho fired off a few tweets.

Dude is that actual???? Wonderful!! Consideration One Hour Tees

It looks as if Jericho is perhaps seeing greenback indicators as soon as once more. Followers might very effectively purchase quite a lot of these Guevara/Jericho t-shirts if given the possibility.