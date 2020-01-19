Fan takes shocking step to meet Pooja Hegde; actress saddened for his trouble

Pooja Hegde

Followers generally go to any extent to even get a glimpse of their favorite stars. An uncommon follower of Pooja Hegde not too long ago did one thing unbelievable. A person from Mumbai travelled all the way in which to Hyderabad and waited for 5 days in an alien metropolis simply to see her as soon as.

The Ala Vaikunthapuramlo actress took to social media to share the information and a video of her speaking to her fan. She thanked him for the love and wrote, “Thank you for coming all the way to Bombay and waiting for 5 days to see me. I am so touched but it also saddens me to see my fans going through so much trouble to do so. I would never want to see you’ll sleeping on the road inorder to do so. I promise you,. I feel your love from wherever u’ll are. You’ll are my strength. LOVE YOU’LL.” (sic)

Within the video, Pooja might be seen asking him to return to his hometown as quickly as doable as a result of she doesn’t need her followers to sleep on the pavements simply to satisfy her.

Although what he has executed for her is nice and real, followers ought to guarantee that they don’t put their lives in danger simply to satisfy their favorite stars. As a result of their trials won’t achieve success all of the instances.

On the work entrance, Pooja is participating within the shoot of Prabhas’ upcoming movie, which is tentatively titled Jaan. This movie is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame.