Fancy a PET-icure? Pampered animals are treated to facials and hot stone massages at specialist spa

An animal lover has handled her pets to a rare pamper session – full with face masks, manicures and scorching stone massages.

Candy footage exhibits the animals – together with a miniature horse and a micro pig – all remaining completely nonetheless as they get pleasure from their well-deserved deal with because of proprietor Emma Massingdale.

The skilled horse coach from Holsworthy, North Devon, could be seen submitting the claws of Louis the cat and Inca the Dachshund.

Emma Massingdale, 37, submitting Inca the Dachshund claws, as her pet is handled to a rare pamper session. She says it is a ‘very nice approach to bond’ with the animals

Inca the Dachshund being pampered, seen mendacity wrapped in fluffy towels with a face masks and funky cucumbers overlaying the eyes. The pet stays utterly nonetheless in the course of the session

In the meantime, Luigi the micro pig will get a scorching stone therapeutic massage and a heat bubble bathtub full with bathe cap.

Percy the miniature horse could be seen having his hair styled and a facial earlier than his drained hooves are handled to an extended soak in rose petal infused water.

Nancy the Dalmatian additionally dips her paws into the soothing foot spa.

The pampered pets are seen mendacity wrapped in fluffy towels with cool cucumbers overlaying their eyes and face masks on.

Every part Ms Massingdale, 37, used is animal pleasant and utterly protected for her beloved pets.

She stated: ‘It is only a very nice approach to bond with the animals.

Louis the Cat pictured mendacity down whereas having a scorching stone therapeutic massage. Every part utilized by Ms Massingdale is animal pleasant and full protected for her beloved pets

Percy the Miniature Horse appears at himself within the mirror after a soothing spa day. Ms Massingdale says all her pets are ‘relaxed’ in her and one another’s firm

Luigi the Micro Pig having fun with a bubble bathtub and carrying a bathe cap. The pet proprietor stated he’s ‘surprisingly agile’ and ‘jumped straight within the bathtub’ as quickly as he noticed it

‘We get a lot from our pets I simply thought it might be a pleasant thought to offer one thing again. I’ve had all of them from infants so they’re all used to one another.

‘They’re very relaxed in my firm and one another’s firm too and so they’re additionally used to my loopy concepts which helps.

‘Winter is sort of a miserable time anyway and I simply thought why not give them a bit of deal with.

‘All of them totally loved it, I simply arrange a bit of area in my workplace at residence, put some towels and bean luggage down and started working.

‘They liked it. Luigi is definitely surprisingly agile and he jumped straight within the bathtub as quickly as he noticed it.’