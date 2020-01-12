Fans call for Love Island star Ollie Williams to be AXED after hunting snaps

Love Island followers have referred to as for Ollie WIlliams to be axed from the brand new line-up after he was uncovered as a trophy hunter who gleefully poses subsequent to the animals he kills.

It emerged on Friday that Ollie, 23, who’s certainly one of 12 stars who will enter the villa on Sunday, has travelled to a number of overseas locations to participate in hunts — even taking pictures endangered animals.

The information has prompted many followers and a bunch of stars together with Malin Anderssen and Luisa Zissman to name for him to be ditched from the ITV present.

Shock: Love Island followers have referred to as for Ollie WIlliams, 23, to be axed from the line-up after he was uncovered as a trophy hunter who gleefully poses subsequent to the corpses of the animals he kills

One fan wrote: ‘Get Ollie Williams off Love Island earlier than it begins, nobody needs to observe somebody who kills endangered animals for trophy footage.

A second stated: ‘that ollie williams on the brand new love island collection is a trophy hunter and has a great deal of pics of him subsequent to endangered animals he is killed , and he is happening love island ??? boot him off would not deserve a platform.

And a 3rd remarked: ‘How will you permit this to of occurred???!!!!! ITV I hope issues are being put in place to take away or cease this vile Ollie human from going into the villa.’

Celebrities had been additionally fast to criticise Ollie, with former apprentice star Luisa Zissman saying on Instagram: ‘Killing stunning harmless animals in their very own houses and habits is sickening.

Unhappy: It emerged on Friday that Ollie who’s certainly one of 12 stars who will enter the villa on Sunday, has travelled to a number of overseas locations to participate in hunts

‘What sort of individual does that? He is a spoilt wealthy child with nothing higher to do than attempt to impress individuals with cash his dad and mom earn and kill animals.’

Former Love Island star Malin Andersson wrote on Twitter: ‘This ain’t proper in any respect. Truthfully @Loveisland what is going on on with ya.’

Fellow former Love Islander Mario Falcone wrote: ‘Disgusting… how have love island missed this?’

Gemma Atkinson, who has beforehand supported a ban on trophy looking, retweeted the criticism.

And conservationist and presenter Ben Fogle informed The Solar that he discovered it arduous to narrate to individuals who would pay cash to kill a ‘stunning creature’.

Nevertheless, a supply near Ollie informed The Solar that Ollie had been ‘culling sick animals’ as a part of conservation work.

They stated: ‘It’s categorically unfaithful to counsel Ollie is concerned in trying to find sport.

The information has prompted dozens of followers and a bunch of stars together with Malin Anderssen and Luisa Zissman to name for him to be ditched from the ITV present

‘Ollie is a passionate conservationist and labored with an anti-poaching unit in Mozambique.

‘Conservation is essential to the survival of animals and as a part of that work Ollie was concerned within the culling of sick animals who had been a menace to the well being of the herd.

They added there was an ‘vital distinction’ between trophy looking and Ollie’s ‘conservation work’.

Within the footage, Ollie, who is about to inherit the two,000-acre Lanhydrock property in Cornwall, he’s seen standing over lifeless warthog and water buffalo amongst different animals.

One now-deleted image is of him with a large eland — a kind of antelope which has been listed as susceptible by the Worldwide Union for Conservation of Nature.

Anger: Celebrities had been additionally fast to criticise Ollie, with former apprentice star Luisa Zissman slamming him on Instagram

Offended: Luisa wrote in an extended put up: ‘Killing stunning harmless animals in their very own houses and habits is sickening’

Outraged: Re-posting an article on the scandal, Former Love Island star Malin Andersson wrote on Twitter: ‘This ain’t proper in any respect. Truthfully @Loveisland what is going on on with ya’

One other of the Viscount-in-waiting with a slaughtered beast is captioned: ‘You have gotta like it while you put your binos up and see a bull like this on the opposite finish!’

In response to The Solar, the snaps had been taken to advertise his looking enterprise, Cornish Sporting Company.

It provided ‘unforgettable sporting experiences’ in Mozambique and South Africa, in addition to chook taking pictures occasions in south west England.

The company’s web site was taken ‘offline’ in November 2018 however, in response to Firms Home data, Oliver Sebastian James Williams continues to be the corporate’s energetic director.

Disgusting: In response to the Solar, the snaps had been taken to advertise Ollie’s looking enterprise, Cornish Sporting Company

Upsetting: One other of the Viscount-in-waiting with a slaughtered beast is captioned: ‘You have gotta like it while you put your binos up and see a bull like this on the opposite finish!’

The surprising photographs had been posted on an Instagram account that was deleted earlier than it was introduced Ollie could be within the new winter collection of Love Island in South Africa.

A supply stated: ‘It is disgusting. These are susceptible animals. Why would you try this, not to mention attempt to market it? He is so smug, so entitled and thinks he is God’s reward to girls.’

A spokeswoman for ITV stated: ‘It’s categorically unfaithful to counsel Ollie is concerned in trying to find sport.

‘Ollie is a passionate conservationist and labored with an anti-poaching unit in Mozambique.

‘Conservation is essential to the survival of animals and as a part of that work Ollie was concerned within the culling of sick animals who had been a menace to the well being of the herd.

‘There’s a very large and vital distinction between trophy looking and the dialog work Ollie has beforehand been concerned in.

‘At no level has Ollie organised or booked anyone to go to Africa to shoot recreation.’

The brand new collection of Winter Love Island begins on ITV2 on Sunday night time.