Fans discover James Corden doesn’t drive his own car on carpool karaoke 

James Corden followers have shared their shock after discovering the British TV presenter does not drive his personal automobile on fashionable US present The Late Late Present’s CarPool Karaoke phase.

A fan by the Twitter consumer identify Zoli Honig caught the host filming the phase, which sees James inviting well-known musical friends to sing alongside to their hits with him, alongside Justin Bieber, 25, yesterday.

Filmed in his vary rover, regardless of James, 41, showing to take the wheel, the fan’s video exhibits he’s truly being pulled alongside by a truck.

Expressing his shock, the Twitter consumer wrote: ‘Noticed James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is the reason I’ve belief points — he is not even driving!’.

The tweet shortly racked up 150,000 likes and retweets, from dissatisfied followers of the present.

One consumer wrote: ‘All alongside I used to respect James Corden for having the ability to focus on driving and singing on the similar time: however now I really feel betrayed. So even the Amigos, Mariah Carey, Michelle Obama and the remainder was only a lie’.

One other joked: ‘Subsequent factor you realize they gonna inform us that his mates do not *truly* want a experience’.

However others argued: ‘It is kinda apparent tho if u take note of it’, whereas one tweeted: ‘That was good for them,security first!’.

And one tweeted: ‘Once I noticed him filming in 2017 with Katy Perry he was driving!’.

Justin Bieber taught James Corden a few dance steps whereas filming a phase for The Late Late Present in Hollywood on Wednesday.

The singer broke down a routine step-by-step for the host who watched shut as he adopted alongside.

Along with their dance lesson, Justin and James manned the ‘Yummy’ meals truck, which was named after Justin’s new single.

James Corden’s fashionable Carpool Karaoke phase has starred the likes of Mariah Carey and George Clooney.