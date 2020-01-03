Fans Drag Marko Stunt Over Toilet Thirst Trap Photo

Marko Stunt has a rising fan base due to being a part of the Jurassic Categorical. He additionally is aware of the best way to achieve some consideration on social media.

Stunt has uploaded movies displaying off his musical expertise. Not too long ago he determined to ring in 2020 by posting a shirtless photograph whereas standing on a rest room. He had a reasonably prophetic caption to go together with this.

Bathrooms are stools in 2020

Marko Stunt posted this picture on the web and he was trolled instantly as a result of it’s the web.

Some followers urged Stunt to place the bathroom seat down. Others dragged him for posting a thirst lure photograph. Some didn’t perceive his play on phrases. Both manner, it didn’t appear to hassle Stunt as he replied: “I live on the edge… of the toilet seat.”

You retain doing you, Marko.

I reside life on the sting Of the bathroom seat — Mr. Enjoyable Measurement (@realmarkostunt) January three, 2020

WHY ALL THESE THIRST TRAPS ALL OF THE SUDDEN — “Banana Boy” fan account. (@youngbucksclub) January 2, 2020

Marko stunts weight is 1/three hair — 🎄Playing cards Towards Humanity🎄 (@DecksFunny) January 2, 2020

You may a minimum of put the lid down first — ✂️Preston Aaron✂️ (@DoubleAUB) January 2, 2020

do not know, do not care Marko’s sexuality, however he’s advantageous AF, Jus Sayin — Kyrin (@KryptikKyrin) January three, 2020

No matter works, would possibly wanna shut it first subsequent time, extra footspace — Shannon Westcott ~ Consider in your self (@smurph1978) January 2, 2020

That is not very sanitary…particularly if that is a resort bathroom. — Jåkøb son of Jøelジェイコブ (@KeltsVonDoom) January 2, 2020

Is that this man standing on the precise bathroom seat and never the duvet 😳😂😂 — Tyler-KUN 🇯🇵 (@TylerWilliamsYT) January 2, 2020