Fans Drag Marko Stunt Over Toilet Thirst Trap Photo
January 3, 2020
Marko Stunt has a rising fan base due to being a part of the Jurassic Categorical. He additionally is aware of the best way to achieve some consideration on social media.
Stunt has uploaded movies displaying off his musical expertise. Not too long ago he determined to ring in 2020 by posting a shirtless photograph whereas standing on a rest room. He had a reasonably prophetic caption to go together with this.
Bathrooms are stools in 2020
Marko Stunt posted this picture on the web and he was trolled instantly as a result of it’s the web.
Some followers urged Stunt to place the bathroom seat down. Others dragged him for posting a thirst lure photograph. Some didn’t perceive his play on phrases. Both manner, it didn’t appear to hassle Stunt as he replied: “I live on the edge… of the toilet seat.”
You retain doing you, Marko.
Growth goes the dynamite!
