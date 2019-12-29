Fans Hilariously Respond To Ganguly’s “Hate Working On A Sunday” Tweet

Sourav Ganguly on Sunday revealed that he hates “working on a Sunday”. The Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) president made his emotions identified to your entire world through a tweet which learn: “Hate working on a Sunday”. Together with the tweet, Ganguly additionally shared an image of himself standing in a park and inside no time his followers bombarded the put up with some hilarious replies. Whereas some suggested him to take a while out and relaxation, different inquired what he was truly doing in a park on Sunday.

Hate engaged on a Sunday pic.twitter.com/r7TMjyUqyU — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 29, 2019

“Sourav bhai aaram karlo,” replied one fan, whereas the opposite particular person enquired, “But what are you doing dada?”.

The followers did not cease simply there and got here up with some hilarious strategies.

“Dada chill don’t work only just pretend to work,” wrote an person suggesting a means out.

“What is Dhoni doing behind you Dada?,” requested one other fan.

“@adiupadhyay dada has gone full uncle,” replied one person.

Listed below are a few of the hilarious replies:

You are like everybody of us!!



Love you Dadi — Arth Vaishnav (@ArthVaishnav) December 29, 2019

Millennial Dada — Prithvi (@The_BeardMan_) December 29, 2019

However you might be in a Park Dada… — Hariharan Durairaj (@hari_durairaj) December 29, 2019

You are the boss of BCCI now do no matter u want.. who’s forcing u — Ashish Vaish (@iOnly_Ashish) December 29, 2019

Are you taking part in frisbee? — kashish Gandhi (@kashishgandhi) December 29, 2019

So do it on Monday — Dr.Swarup Chatterjee???????? (@MonkofBengal) December 29, 2019

Sourav Ganguly turned the BCCI president in October earlier this yr and since than has taken a number of steps to take the sport ahead within the nation.

After efficiently conducting the first-ever day-night Check within the nation at Eden Gardens in Kolkata final month, Ganguly has now proposed an annual four-nation match involving India, England, Australia and yet another nation.

Ganguly’s proposed thought has obtained blended reactions from followers and critics across the globe.

Whereas some have welcomed it, saying it’s going to enhance the standard of cricket amongst prime nations, others have criticised it claiming it’s going to be detrimental to the general well being of the game.

Nevertheless, Ganguly’s thought has discovered assist from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in addition to the Chief Government Officer (CEO) of Cricket Australia (CA).

After the ECB mentioned they’re open to dialogue for the match, CA CEO Kevin Roberts praised Ganguly’s “innovative thinking” for the match.