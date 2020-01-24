Fans of movie Contagion point out eerie similarities to coronavirus outbreak

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com

Followers of the 2011 film Contagion have identified the movie’s eerie parallels with the continued lethal outbreak of coronavirus.

Within the thriller staring Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow, a fast-moving thriller virus kills tens of thousands and thousands worldwide because the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention tries in useless to cease the outbreak.

A flashback within the film reveals simply how the fictional virus emerged – with a bat in China infecting a pig that was later dealt with by a chef who got here in touch with Paltrow’s character, who turned Affected person Zero.

With a bat now suspected because the origin of the coronavirus outbreak that started in China’s Wuhan, followers of the movie are actually suggesting it could have been darkly prophetic.

‘For years I mentioned that Contagion is without doubt one of the scariest movies ever made and now right here we’re,’ tweeted actor and director Stephen Ford.

‘All the pieces seems to be eerily comparable. Bat was the supply,’ one other Twitter consumer wrote.

‘That is some Contagion s**t with the bat stuff and in China!! The film is occurring in actual life,’ tweeted one other.

‘Jogs my memory of the film Contagion. It’s all the time the bat guano. Can’t imagine they eat it tho,’ one individual wrote.

The film, directed by Steven Soderbergh, was typically praised by the scientific neighborhood for precisely depicting how a doomsday epidemic state of affairs would possibly play out.

The movie is alleged to have been modeled on the 2003 SARS outbreak, depicting what would possibly occur if that virus had been much more lethal and contagious.

Now, fears are mounting that the real-life coronavirus outbreak may be much more critical than specialists initially suspected.

A seafood market in Wuhan promoting unique stay animals for consumption, together with wolf pups, foxes, rats and peacocks, has been fingered because the doable epicenter of the present coronavirus outbreak. Bat soup is taken into account a delicacy within the area, and bats are identified carriers of coronavirus strains.

On Friday, the Chinese language authorities admitted that the virus has killed 25 folks in China and contaminated greater than 800 because the World Well being Group declared it an emergency however stopped in need of declaring the epidemic a world concern.

A lot of the circumstances are within the central Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan, the place the virus is believed to have originated late final 12 months.

Non-fatal circumstances have been present in at the least seven different nations, together with the U.S.

Well being officers concern the transmission fee may speed up as a whole bunch of thousands and thousands of Chinese language journey at residence and overseas throughout week-long holidays for the Lunar New 12 months, which begins on Saturday.

China moved to lock down at the least three cities with a mixed inhabitants of greater than 18 million in an unprecedented effort to include the lethal new virus in the course of the busy Lunar New 12 months vacation.

The Coronavirus has now sickened folks in a number of nations exterior its heart in China – however the World Well being Group would not imagine it constitutes a public well being emergency of worldwide concern (PHEIC) but on Thursday

A police officer stands guard exterior of the shuttered Huanan Seafood Wholesale market in Wuhan, a doable epicenter that bought unique stay animals for human consumption

The open-ended lock downs are unmatched in measurement, affecting extra folks than the populations of New York Metropolis, Los Angeles and Chicago put collectively.

The practice station and airport in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, had been shut down, and ferry, subway and bus service was halted.

Usually bustling streets, purchasing malls, eating places and different public areas within the metropolis of 11 million had been eerily quiet. Police checked all incoming automobiles however didn’t shut off the roads.

Related measures had been being imposed Friday within the close by cities of Huanggang and Ezhou. In Huanggang, theaters, web cafes and different leisure facilities had been additionally ordered closed.

Stunning footage has emerged from China exhibiting hospitals flooded with a whole bunch of sufferers, and folks collapsing the place they stand on the street from the obvious results of the virus.