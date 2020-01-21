Fans of ‘The Hunger Games’ are not happy about the plot of the prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

The Starvation Video games prequel novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has acquired a backlash from followers.

Many are sad after studying that the plot of Suzanne Collins’ e-book revolves President Snow – performed by Donald Sutherland within the film trilogy – throughout his youthful days.

The novel is about 64 years earlier than the unique Starvation Video games novels and in response to an excerpt pubished by Leisure Weekly, Coriolanus Snow is “a teenager born to privilege but searching for something more, a far cry from the man we know he will become. Here, he’s friendly. He’s charming. And, for now anyway, he’s a hero.”

The transfer has infuriated followers with one writing: “Literally who asked for this? Out of all the stories to tell Snow’s is one no one is interested in.”

One other added: “I couldn’t be more disappointed by the next HUNGER GAMES being about fucking President Snow and trying to paint him as a ‘misunderstood hero’ are you kidding me? The very last thing I’m interested in is humanizing a fascist dictator because he has a tragic past.”

Others posted memes of their anger with one writing: “I’m so mad that the new Hunger Games books are gonna focus on fucking President Snow. Literally who gives a shit about this boomer. I can think of so many better characters to do an origin story on.”

Collins’ trilogy was made into 4 movies launched between 2012 and 2015. Jennifer Lawrence starred because the books’ fundamental character, Katniss Everdeen, imprisoned in a dystopian world the place youngsters should struggle to the dying as a type of leisure.

No plans for a film have been introduced but, however when the brand new prequel was revealed final summer time, Joe Drake, Lionsgate chairman stated: “Because the proud dwelling of the Starvation Video games motion pictures, we will hardly anticipate Suzanne’s subsequent e-book to be revealed.

“We’ve been communicating with her during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie.”

The e-book is about to be launched in Could.