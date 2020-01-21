Fans Receive A Little Bit Of The Bubbly On Chris Jericho Cruise

The 2020 Chris Jericho Rock n Wrestling Rager At Sea set sail on Monday. Followers who attended the sold-out journey additionally acquired a bit of present from Le Champion.

Followers have been greeted with A Little Bit Of The Bubbly as they arrived of their cabins. This was positively a pleasant shock. Each cabin acquired two bottles of bubbly.

We will solely think about the partying that might go down as tons of of bottles of bubbly are uncorked directly. That’s the reason the Chris Jericho Cruise is such an enormous celebration and so they’ve already nailed down dates for 2021.

You’ll be able to try a photograph of the bubbly that Y2J is giving out on his cruise. It seems that they received a particular batch because the labels are customized for the special day.