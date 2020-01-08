Fans Troll WWE For Proclaiming They ‘Dominated’ The Ratings In 2019
January 9, 2020
3 Min Read
WWE viewership shouldn’t be what it was. The product shouldn’t be experiencing the worst enterprise within the firm’s historical past, nevertheless it’s shut. The scores however, aren’t essentially calculated by how many individuals tune in, however which share of the demographic pays consideration.
Followers are smarter now greater than they ever have been. The web supplies followers with instant entry to details about the corporate that WWE would like to erase from the knowledge tremendous freeway.
The USA Community lately boasted that they have been the primary cable channel in 2019. Then WWE adopted this message up by speaking about what a fantastic tag workforce they’re.
The tag workforce of #RAW & @USA_Network DOMINATED the scores in 2019!
Followers noticed this message from WWE and so they couldn’t comprise themselves. They dragged the corporate in many alternative methods. You may try some notable responses under.
WWE would possibly pull a gentle ranking, however viewership numbers is what plenty of followers take into consideration most once they hear “ratings.” It is a tough loophole that WWE is utilizing to allow them to have the ability to say this. It’s the similar logic behind them saying they’ve 1 billion social media followers when that’s not the case in any respect.
Increase goes the dynamite!
