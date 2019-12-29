Fans Uncover Lars Sullivan Starred In Adult Films Before WWE

Lars Sullivan is presently out of motion after struggling a knee harm. He’s rehabbing as finest he can, however there have reportedly been some maintain ups. This latest improvement may complicate issues much more.

Followers have uncovered some previous video work that Lars Sullivan, actual title Dylan Miley did a lot of years in the past. If you happen to recall he obtained a $100,000 fantastic from WWE for offensive message board posts he made on a bodybuilding discussion board years in the past. A few of these feedback had been deemed homophobic. It seems that he had extra skeletons in his closet than message board feedback.

We had been despatched a tip one in every of our superior readers that Sullivan carried out underneath the title Mitch Bennett earlier than he grew to become a WWE Famous person. Mitch Bennett appeared in a lot of pornographic movies. The one ones we had been capable of finding are of the gay selection.

You will discover screenshots under from a few movies. We received’t be posting something express. It actually seems to be Lars Sullivan.

He additionally did solo scenes. Within the screenshots under you’ll be able to see his tattoo. He has since had extra work to cowl it up, however the form continues to be within the ink he has now.

Somebody even received into his Wikipedia web page already and made some alterations.

This picture wanted to be cropped lots.

Right here is an older image of Lars Sullivan again when he was younger Dylan Miley from a selfie that he posted on the bodybuilding message board.