January 9, 2020 | 2:59pm

Rooting for 2 of the worst groups within the NFL is sufficient to drive any fan to drink — or get stoned, if one wiseguy will get their method.

The Ohio State Medical Board acquired a petition so as to add being a “Bengals/Browns fan” as a qualifying situation for medical marijuana, in line with 10TV WBNS.

The struggling groups went a mixed Eight-24 this season and neither has ever received a Tremendous Bowl.

The tongue-in-cheek request was amongst 28 petitions the board will contemplate as new qualifying circumstances at its subsequent assembly on Feb. 12. A ultimate vote will probably be held this summer time.

Different petitions included legit medical circumstances, together with nervousness, melancholy, persistent again and persistent hip ache and diabetes.

All submitted petitions needed to meet sure necessities, together with having letters of assist from physicians and related medical or scientific proof.