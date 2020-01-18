FANTASY FARE: It’s been a topsy-turvy past six weeks for NHL goalies

Since Dec. 1, there’s been a seismic shift within the goalkeeping panorama across the NHL. That’s simply an arbitrary flag-in-the-ground date, however a fast look earlier than and after reveals a lot, for a myriad of causes.

First, there are the accidents. Most lately, Tuukka Rask of the Bruins took an elbow to the facet of the pinnacle on Tuesday and instantly left the ice with what was later identified as concussion signs. Earlier within the day, Flyers’ Carter Hart couldn’t end practising after struggling an stomach pressure and is out a few extra weeks. Mackenzie Blackwood (higher physique) of the Devils hasn’t performed since getting the hook on Jan. 9, Blue Jackets’ Joonas Korpisalo tore his meniscus and is out till mid-February, whereas the Coyotes have misplaced each of their netminders — Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta. The Bruins (Jaroslav Halak) and Flyers (Brian Elliott) have dependable veteran backups, the Jackets’ Elvis Merzlikins has been a revelation (two shutouts) since his recall whereas the Devils will cross their fingers with Louie Domingue and Cory Schneider.

Then there are the ol’ dependable goalkeepers who, nicely, haven’t been all that dependable. In D.C., in keeping with Pure Stat Trick, free-agent-to-be Braden Holtby’s 5-on-5 save share has dipped from .917 earlier than Dec. 1 to .887 after and is quickly shedding begins to spectacular rookie Ilya Samsonov. Identical take care of the Maple Leafs and Frederik Andersen. Earlier than considerably righting the ship in a 2-1 shootout loss to Calgary on Thursday, the large Dane’s .897 SV% at 5-on-5 since Dec. 1 ranked him 46th amongst all NHL goalies with 5 or extra begins. Most troubling is that he was being crushed too typically on 1-on-1s through which he had a transparent view of the shot. Once more, NHT stats again that up. Previous to this week, the common distance of photographs which have crushed him since Dec. 1 was 26.11 toes, which was second worst in the complete NHL. The Leafs, nonetheless, don’t have a Samsonov in reserve, so Freddie will hold getting the decision.

So, how essential are backups? A number of groups, in the event that they haven’t already handed over the reins to the No. 2 man — because the Pens have in Pittsburgh with Tristan Jarry — the stats present a compelling argument to take action. Carter Hutton’s other-worldly begin to the season for Buffalo (six consecutive wins, together with back-to-back shutouts) is however a distant reminiscence. Since then, he has posted a SV% of .900 or higher in simply three of a dozen appearances and has began only one recreation since Dec. 19 as Linus Ullmark has taken over … In Calgary, previous to Thursday’s terrific outing, David Rittich had been vastly outplayed the earlier six weeks by Cam Talbot, whose 2.05 GAA was practically a full aim higher than the all-star’s Three.03 (SV% distinction is .940 to .907) however has began fewer video games. Pavel Francouz (2.36/.928) has outperformed Phillipp Grubauer (Three.01/.905) in what has grow to be a time share in Colorado … Aaron Dell has earned eight of the Sharks’ begins over Martin Jones since mid-December … Not that it matter fantasy-wise, however Jonathan Bernier (.921 SV%) has taken benefit of Jimmy Howard’s accidents and uneven play to take over the Crimson Wings’ beginning function … Vegas has been compelled to ease up on Marc-Andre Fleury’s Andersen-like workload as he has produced an .885 SV% and three.32 GAA since Dec. 1, giving Malcolm Subban eight begins in that span.

And eventually, in Manhattan, the Rangers are awkwardly dealing wth a three-headed monster after prime prospect Igor Shesterkin was known as up Jan. 7 and posted back-to-back robust begins. Since then, nonetheless, Alexandar Georgiev has began two video games and Henrik Lundqvist one because the Rangers try to prop up their potential commerce worth. It’s a scenario that may want time to play out with Lundqvist’s commerce veto clause (and his willingness to waive it) factoring in prominently.

♦ Sidney Crosby returned to the Penguins this week from two months on IR and appears none the more severe for put on with 5 factors in two video games. He’s been skating on a line with Dominik Simon and Jared McCann, within the latter’s case, maybe a reward for his stellar play at centre throughout Crosby’s absence. Bryan Rust and Dominik Kahun have been flanking Evgeni Malkin whereas — and that is kinda bizarre — Alex Galchenyuk and Patric Hornqvist are nowhere to be discovered on the highest six, skating with Andrew Agozzino.

♦ The goaltending place isn’t the one one hit on the excessive finish by the harm huge this previous week, as two distinguished defencemen — Dougie Hamilton in Carolina and Morgan Rielly with the Leafs — are down for prolonged durations. Hamilton broke his left leg crashing into the boards on Thursday whereas Rielly fractured his foot blocking a shot final Sunday. Additionally, Stars’ Miro Heiskanen exited Thursday’s recreation with a suspected concussion.



Kailer Yamamoto of the Edmonton Oilers. (Photograph by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Photographs)

WAIVER WATCH: With fantasy score out of 5

Kailer Yamamoto

RW, Oilers

* *

Pint-sized winger’s electrical skillset is displaying extra persistently in his third callup since being drafted late within the first spherical in 2017. Doesn’t shoot a lot or work the power-play (but), however he’s gone 2-Three-5 with a plus-5 in seven video games, benefitting from skating with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Dominik Kubalik

LW, Blackhawks

* * *

Tons has been written lately on the unheralded rookie who has thrust himself into the Calder Trophy equation this month, going 7-Three-10 in seven video games (which included a just-snapped five-game goal-scoring streak) enjoying alongside Jonathan Toews. However even with that sizzling streak, he nonetheless is owned in lower than half of Yahoo! leagues. At 18-10-28 (with a plus-Four), he’s fourth in freshman scoring within the NHL.

Rasmus Sandin

D, Maple Leafs

* * *

Morgan Rielly’s harm is giving the world juniors’ prime D-man an opportunity to shine and with two power-play assists in his first recreation again on Tuesday, he may just do that. The well-documented poise is clear however being turned inside out by Flames’ Mark Jankowski on Thursday, drawing a penalty, reveals there’s nonetheless a methods to go however he’s well worth the upside within the Leafs’ up-tempo offence.

Mike Hoffman of the Florida Panthers. (Photograph by Michael Reaves/Getty Photographs)

HOT AND NOT: Forwards the previous two weeks

Mike Hoffman FLA

5-Three-Eight, plus-Four, 2 PPP

Tomas Tatar MON

1-7-Eight, plus-Three, 15 hits

Ilya Kovalchuk MON

Three-Four-7, plus-Four, 12 hits

Bryan Rust PIT

Four-5-9, minus-2, Four PPP

Anthony Cirelli TB

Three-Three-6, plus-7, 10 PIMs

Blake Coleman NJ

7-Zero-7, minus-2, 24 hits

Chris Kreider NYR

Four-2-6, minus-1, 18 PIMs

J.T. Miller VAN

1-Four-5, plus-Three, 16 PIMs

Wayne Simmonds NJ

1-Four-5, even, 22 PIMs

– – – – – – – – –

Claude Giroux PHI

Zero-2-2, minus-Four

Tyler Seguin DAL

Zero-Four-Four, minus-Four

Alexander Kerfoot TOR

Zero-1-1, minus-5

Brady Tkachuk OTT

1-Zero-1, minus-5

Anthony Duclair OTT

Zero-Zero-Zero, minus-Three

Sean Monahan CGY

Zero-2-2, minus-Three, Zero PPP

Maxi Domi MON

Zero-2-2, minus-Three

(All statistics are as much as and together with Friday’s video games, besides the place denoted)