FANTASY FARE: Tavares’ recent Sundin role is costing him points

John Tavares took possession of a tough outing on Wednesday towards the Jets, nevertheless it’s been a uninteresting homestand total for each the Maple Leafs captain and his linemates, William Nylander and Alexander Kerfoot, with nary some extent between them.

The issue right here is just not a brand new one for the Leafs. Like Mats Sundin twenty years or so in the past, Tavares — with the most-reliable 20-foot sport on the crew — is getting used as a shutdown centre towards the opposition’s greatest line throughout dwelling video games. In the newest three-game keep at Scotiabank Enviornment, his line was on the ice frequently towards the Oilers’ Connor McDavid, Jets’ Mark Scheifele and Islanders’ Mathew Barzal.

The reasoning, we think about, is that he’s the very best outfitted Leafs ahead to assist neutralize the opposition superstars whereas offering a menace of his personal offensively. Sadly, the second a part of that equation didn’t pan out. That trio had a mixed 17 pictures on aim (10 by Tavares) with a number of of these, little question, approaching the power-play.

Total, this season, Tavares’ points-per-game determine at dwelling sits at a disappointing Zero.72. On the street, nevertheless, it’s a special story at 1.15 factors per sport as opposing coaches have typically stored their high traces away from Tavares, permitting he and his linemates to be a bit of extra attack-oriented.

Auston Matthews, in the meantime, is 1.64 at dwelling (with 24 objectives in 22 video games) and Zero.78 on the street.

♦ Whereas, in any sport, gamers often received’t be stripped of their roles whereas recovering from an harm, Avs’ Mikko Rantanen was a case on the contrary. The primary-line all-star RW, who misplaced his job to Joonas Donskoi when he returned from IR late-November and wound up on the second line, discovered himself proper out of of the highest six earlier in January, skating on the third unit with J.T. Compher and Matt Nieto. How ironic then that it’s Donskoi now who finds himself on the shelf — in concussion protocol after taking a tough hit towards the Rangers on Tuesday — placing Rantanen again on the highest line for Thursday evening’s sport. Let’s see if he stays there as soon as Donskoi returns.

♦ Logan Couture is out till late-February with a foot fracture. Patrick Marleau has moved as much as exchange him within the Sharks’ high six.



Montreal Canadiens ahead Ilya Kovalchuk. Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports activities

♦ Ilya Kovalchuk had two assists in his Canadiens debut on Tuesday towards the lowly Pink Wings whereas taking the concussed Brendan Gallagher’s spot on the No. 1 line with Phillip Danault and Tomas Tatar. He additionally had probably the most ice time of any Habs ahead at a season-high 21:22, together with 6:01 on the ability play, however mustered only one shot on aim and was a minus-1. When Gallagher returned on Thursday towards Edmonton, Kovy was bumped again to the second line with Max Domi and Nick Suzuki — which continues to be fairly good — and remained on the highest PP unit, although he went pointless with one other minus-1 score. However Gallagher reported a return of his complications following the sport and missed Friday’s follow, placing Kovalchuk again in line for first-line responsibility.

♦ Sidney Crosby’s anticipated return this coming week from core muscle surgical procedure in early November could also be pushed again after the Pens celebrity was compelled to overlook a few practices with an obvious sickness.

♦ No, that wasn’t a typo in final week’s Sizzling And Not part. Leon Draisaitl’s plus-minus over the earlier month was THAT unhealthy. Up to date, to incorporate the ultimate 5 weeks of 2019, the Oilers celebrity, regardless of scoring 15 factors in 17 video games, was a ghastly minus-27. Draisaitl was a minus in 16 of these 17 video games, together with a minus-13 score over the past 5 outings of the 12 months. The excellent news is that the tough stretch has abated and Draisaitl has averted the minus tag for 4 consecutive video games and is a plus-Four total in that span whereas going 2-5-7.

♦ Rasmus Asplund is taking the place of fellow rookie winger Victor Olofsson on the Sabres’ high line, however regardless of a hefty improve in ice time, doesn’t have some extent, or perhaps a shot on aim in three video games. Olofsson will probably be out not less than one other month after falling and showing to twist his knee on Jan. 2.

♦ After lacking a few video games with a lower-body situation, Stars D-man John Klingberg is anticipated again for Saturday’s sport versus the Sharks.



Rookie goalie Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers. Bruce Bennett/Getty Pictures

WAIVER WATCH: With fantasy score out of 5

Igor Shesterkin

G, Rangers

* * *

Savvy fantasy house owners already knew that the 2014 draft decide (and never Alex Georgiev) was Henrik Lundqvist’s doubtless inheritor obvious and, his Three.01 GAA apart, he’s carried out nothing to dispel that notion with wins on back-to-back nights and a .926 SV% since making his Rangers debut this week. Might he be this 12 months’s model of Jordan Binnington?

Justin Williams

RW, Hurricanes

* * *

Recreation 7 heroics apart, the freshly unretired winger was a constant 50-point man the previous 4 common seasons which makes him a fairly secure, although low-ceiling, pickup relying on his position and the way shortly the 38-year-old can regain mid-season type.

Mike Smith

G, Oilers

* * *

Veteran began three in a row — all Edmonton wins — heading into Saturday, whereas stopping 102 of 109 pictures (.936 SV%) and clearly has the recent hand going over Mikko Koskinen. Trip him whilst you can.

Carter Verhaeghe

LW, Lightning

*

Fourth-liner popped his first profession hat trick (on seven pictures) in Monday’s pasting of the Canucks, giving him a three-game level streak (Four-Zero-1). Sadly, with lower than 10 minutes of ice time in 19 of his 29 video games this season, the outburst is greatest filed alongside the 9-2 Tampa win as a one-off.

GAMES THIS WEEK

5 — NYI

Four — BOS, CAR, CHI, CLB, MON, PHI, PIT

2 — EDM, FLA

All different groups play Three video games apiece



Colorado Avalanche defenceman Samuel Girard. Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports activities

HOT AND NOT: Defencemen the previous two weeks

Samuel Girard COL

Zero-11-11, plus-5, 3PPP

Zach Werenski CLB

7-1-Eight, plus-5, 27 pictures

Tony DeAngelo NYR

Three-5-Eight, plus-Four, Three PPP

Esa Lindell DAL

Zero-Eight-Eight, plus-Three, Three PPP

Adam Fox NYR

Zero-7-7, even

Mike Matheson FLA

2-Three-5, plus-Eight

Neal Pionk WPG

1-5-6, plus-1, Four PIMs

Tyler Myers VAN

Three-2-5, even

Jeff Petry MON

2-Three-5, minus-Three

– – – – – – – – –

Tomas Chabot OTT

1-2-Three, minus-9

Travis Sanheim PHI

1-Zero-1, minus-Eight

Brayden McNabb VGK

Zero-Zero-Zero, minus-5

Shea Weber MON

1-1-2, minus-5

Josh Morrissey WPG

1-1-2. minus-5

Hampus Lindholm ANA

Zero-Zero-Zero, minus-5

(All statistics are as much as and together with Friday’s video games, besides the place denoted)