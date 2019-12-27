Farah Khan Apologises After Case For Hurting Religious Sentiments

A case has been filed in opposition to Farah Khan and actor Raveena Tandon.

Mumbai:

Director-choreographer Farah Khan has issued an apologised a day after the Punjab Police filed a case in opposition to her and actor Raveena Tandon for allegedly hurting spiritual sentiments on a TV present.

“I’m extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, and it would never be my intention to disrespect any. On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and myself.. we do sincerely apologise,” she tweeted.

The controversial remarks have been made on a quiz present that Farah Khan hosts. The episode aired on Christmas eve.

A case was filed in opposition to the celebrities on the premise of a criticism filed by the president of Christian Entrance of Ajnala Block.

Actress Raveena Tandon had additionally posted an apology on social media on Thursday, saying she by no means meant to insult any faith.

“I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt,” she had tweeted.