Farmer is EATEN by his pigs after suffering suspected heart attack in Poland

By Ed Wight For Mailonline

Revealed: 12:02 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:12 EST, 16 January 2020

A farmer was eaten by his pigs after collapsing from a suspected coronary heart assault.

The 71-year-old, who has been named in native media as ‘Mr Krzysztof’, had gone to gather water from a effectively on his farm within the village of Osiek, southwest Poland.

He then collapsed and the 12 Hungarian Mangalica pigs devoured him.

His stays had been discovered by a neighbour who had popped spherical after not seeing him since New 12 months’s Eve.

When the neighbour arrived he discovered a pile of bones and cranium fragments.

The Mangalica is a Hungarian breed of home pig (pictured), developed within the 19th century by crossbreeding Hungarian breeds with European wild boar

Prosecutor spokesman Magdalena Serafin advised native media: ‘A person’s physique was discovered by a neighbour who knowledgeable the emergency providers.

‘The person was final seen on December 31 when he went to get water from his effectively, the place the corpse was discovered.’

She added: ‘It appears the pigs ate him.’

Based on neighbours, Mr Krzysztof had a drink drawback and will have fallen asleep while making an attempt to get water from the effectively.

Prosecutors say he could have additionally suffered a coronary heart assault.

One neighbour stated: ‘He forgot to provide the pigs meals and possibly fell asleep.

‘These pigs are gigantic, they run everywhere in the property, it would not have been troublesome for them to get him.

‘We’re afraid of them and do not received anyplace close to.’

The Mangalica is a Hungarian breed of home pig, developed within the 19th century by crossbreeding Hungarian breeds with European wild boar.

A row has now damaged out over the destiny of the pigs, with locals arguing over whether or not they need to be put down or not.

Native vets are anxious that if the pigs are killed they could find yourself being put available on the market and offered as bacon and sausages.

The prosecutor’s workplace stated that saving the pigs ‘wouldn’t be against the law’ and placing them to sleep ‘shouldn’t be essential to proceed the investigation.’

In the meantime, Katarzyna Trotzek from the ‘Chrumkowo’ pig asylum stated: ‘I do not consider the pigs ate the corpse.

‘We now have contact with pigs day by day. They arrive to us from varied locations, typically they’ve been starved and saved in containers with others that are already lifeless.

‘People who survived, regardless of starvation, didn’t begin consuming corpses.

‘It is onerous for me to consider that they might have performed this.’

The investigation continues.