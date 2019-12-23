Farmers Day: Today is the fifth birthday of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of the country

within the pages of historical past 23 December was a day of many ups and downs. If there’s a new discovery, then occasions and accidents someplace have recorded this present day in historical past. Aside from this, this present day is well known as 'Farmers' Day in India as a result of birthday of the fifth Prime Minister of the nation, Chaudhary Charan Singh. India known as the nation of farmers and points associated to farmers come up on the approaching days. The aim of celebrating this present day as Farmers Day is to remind the entire nation that the farmer is the donor of the nation and if he has any drawback then it’s the duty of the complete nation to take away it.

1465 Within the battle of Vijayanagar ruler Virupaksha II Telikota was defeated by the mixed forces of Ahmednagar, Bidar, Bijapur and Golconda.

In 1672 astronomer Giovanni Cassini found Saturn's satellite tv for pc 'Rhea'.

1876 The primary structure was introduced in Turkey.

1894 Rabindranath Tagore inaugurated the Pus honest in Santiniketan, West Bengal.

1901 The Brahmacharya Ashram at Shanti Niketan was formally opened.

1912 As a way to declare New Delhi because the capital, Viceroy Lord Harding II entered town on an elephant. Wounded within the bombing.

1914 In World Battle I, the military of Australia and New Zealand reached the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

1921 Visva Bharati College inaugurated.

1922 BBC Radio began broadcasting each day information.

1926 The homicide of Arya Samaj campaigner and scholar Swami Shraddhanand.

1954 had the primary profitable kidney transplant between two survivors in Boston.

1968 profitable launch of the nation's first meteorological rocket 'Maneka'.

1969 The stones introduced from the moon have been positioned in an exhibition held within the capital.

1995 on account of hearth throughout this system at a faculty positioned in Mandi Dabwali space of ​​Haryana 360 Death of individuals.

2000 Calcutta was formally renamed Kolkata.

2004 Former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao handed away.

2008 World Financial institution banned software program firm Satyam.