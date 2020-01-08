“Fascist Approach”: Amarinder Singh Attacks BJP On Citizenship Act

“The BJP will have to pay a heavy price for stubbornness on the CAA,” Amarinder Singh stated. (File)

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday criticised former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan for his assertion that the Centre will implement the amended citizenship regulation at any price and stated the BJP should pay a “heavy price for its stubbornness”.

“An elected government which refuses to heed the voice of its people or respond to their anger is bound to lose their confidence and collapse,” the Chief Minister stated reacting to BJP leaders assertion made in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

He stated the BJP’s stance on the difficulty smacked of a “dangerously fascist approach” that will result in their eventual downfall.

“The BJP will have to pay a heavy price for stubbornness on the CAA,” he stated in a press release.

On his authorities’s stance on the contentious regulation, the Chief Minister stated they cannot be compelled to implement the “brazenly divisive Act” in Punjab.

The Punjab CM reiterated that neither he nor the Congress was in opposition to the granting of citizenship to persecuted minorities however they have been fully against the discrimination within the CAA in opposition to Muslims.

Amarinder Singh stated regardless of a nationwide outrage in opposition to the laws, the BJP-led NDA authorities on the Centre was refusing to acknowledge the unconstitutionality of the CAA.

He lashed out on the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, saying that Mr Chouhan, like different BJP leaders, had no inkling of the implications or penalties of the CAA.

He rejected Mr Chouhan’s declare that the protests in opposition to the laws have been the brainchild of the Congress.

The protests in opposition to the laws have been the results of a spontaneous outrage amongst Indians slicing throughout non secular and get together strains, the CM confused.