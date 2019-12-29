Fashion: Get the glow…

By Joanne Toolan For You Journal

Printed: 19:02 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 06:23 EST, 29 December 2019

…for night time or day with these standout sparklers …for night time or day with these standout sparklers Bag, £29.99, Primark shops Silver mini gown, £200, ganni.com Trousers, £90, boden.co.uk Floral gown, £329, whistles.com Sequined gown, £250, frenchconnection.com High, £95, lkbennett.com Earrings, £5, George, asda.com Blazer, £140, boden.co.uk Skirt, £35.99, mango.com Sandals, £40, subsequent.co.uk

Commercial

Sorry we aren’t at present accepting feedback on this text.