News

Fashion: Get the glow…

December 29, 2019
1 Min Read

By Joanne Toolan For You Journal

Printed: | Up to date:

…for night time or day with these standout sparklers 

…for night time or day with these standout sparklers

Bag, £29.99, Primark shops

Silver mini gown, £200, ganni.com

Trousers, £90, boden.co.uk

Floral gown, £329, whistles.com

Sequined gown, £250, frenchconnection.com

High, £95, lkbennett.com

Earrings, £5, George, asda.com

Blazer, £140, boden.co.uk

Skirt, £35.99, mango.com

Sandals, £40, subsequent.co.uk

Commercial

Sorry we aren’t at present accepting feedback on this text.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment