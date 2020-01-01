Fashion label Dior is mocked online for an ad featuring a Deirdre Barlow lookalike

By Jessica Inexperienced For Mailonline

Printed: 05:43 EST, 1 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:56 EST, 1 January 2020

Dior has been mocked on-line for its newest commercial that includes a mannequin which seems to be like Coronation Road’s Deirdre Barlow.

The French luxurious trend label’s marketing campaign poster has been broadly shared on social media, with Brits noting the resemblance of the beautiful lady to the late cleaning soap opera star.

Taken in France by Rob Townsend, the picture shared to Twitter exhibits the unidentified mannequin sporting outsized glasses within the model of Deirdre, and sporting an analogous brief hairdo.

Deidre – performed by Anne Kirkbride, who died of breast most cancers in 2015, aged 60 – was a well-liked character on the ITV present, having starred on the cobbles since 1972 till 2014.

Dior has been mocked on-line for its newest commercial (pictured in France) that includes a mannequin which seems to be like Coronation Road’s Deirdre Barlow

The French luxurious trend label’s marketing campaign poster has been broadly shared on social media, with Brits noting the resemblance of the beautiful lady to the cleaning soap opera star (pictured)

Shared to Twitter, it was rapidly inundated with feedback (pictured), plus practically 13,000 likes and greater than 2,000 retweets

The snap was posted on Twitter on Christmas day, with a Cleaning soap fan enhancing ‘Diordrie Barlow’ on to the commercial.

It was rapidly inundated with feedback, plus practically 13,000 likes and greater than 2,000 retweets.

One impressed social media person mentioned: ‘Made me giggle…I had some costly Dior Deirdre’s again within the day!’

Response: Social media customers could not imagine how related the mannequin appeared to the Corrie character and shared their amazement

One other wrote: ‘So the large glasses are again in trend now then,’ as a 3rd added: ‘Uncanny, ain’t it.’

‘And the Most British Piece of Vandalism award goes to,’ one individual wrote, whereas one other mentioned: ‘Spot on is not it?’

‘I’ve simply spit my conventional St Stephen’s day Ferrero Rocher breakfast throughout the desk,’ one amused lady admitted. ‘Whoever did that is pure legend.’