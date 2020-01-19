Fashion: Raise your glasses

Who says carrying specs can’t be glam? Right here’s our information to the season’s finest frames in your face, fashion and make-up.

TRANSPARENT

For individuals who prefer to play with make-up colors, see-through kinds present the right showcase and allow the usage of daring shades on each eyes and lips. Right here make-up artist Lisa Valencia used a navy liner round the lash line and completed with a smudgy berry-coloured mouth.

Costs all through are for frames solely

TINTED

Giant, fine-framed glasses with colour-graded lenses are one other nice alternative if you happen to like a extra made-up eye. Right here Lisa used a wash of metallic shadow and a gently smudged liner however saved the remainder of the face very pure.

CHUNKY

A daring masculine body seems nice contrasted with a sultry, smoky eye. Right here Lisa used plenty of darkish shadow and black liner and saved the remainder of the look gentle with a shiny, pure lip.

TRYING-ON TIPS

When selecting a method to swimsuit the form of your face, the overall rule is that opposites work, so if you have got a spherical face you’re more likely to swimsuit an angular body, says Specsavers body stylist Bianca Sarre. Additionally notice that if glasses are too slim in your face they could make your eyes look shut collectively; if they’re wider than your face on the temples they may distort your face form. Model concerns apart, a great match is important, for instance, with chunky kinds, if the highest of the frames sits larger than the road of your eyebrows or the decrease edge sits in your cheeks, then they’re not for you.

METALLIC

When your frames are assertion sufficient, go for heat and glowy nude tones to maintain the look stylish. Use bronzer so as to add contour to cheekbones and outline your brows with pencil for a recent outdoorsy look.

COLOUR POP

Enjoyable frames in sweet shades look nice with a daring purple mouth. Don’t be afraid to color conflict your glasses and your lipstick, however as that is sufficient drama, hold the remainder of your make-up pared again.

CAT’S EYE

A retro fashion lends itself to playful make-up seems. Do this body form with winged black liner for the last word feline vibe. Crew with a scorching purple lip or 1960s-style nude.

£99, Orla Kiely, Specsavers (obtainable in restricted shops)

MAKE-UP IN THE FRAME

So must you up the mascara and blush or tone them down? We requested make-up artist and specs-wearer Ariane Poole for her ideas.

In addition to taking a look at how the dimensions and fashion of your frames will swimsuit your make-up, it’s essential to have a look at your prescription. In the event you’re near-sighted, the prescription in your glasses will make your eyes look smaller. To counteract this use lighter colors and shimmers to make your eyes appear larger. Outline your eyes with liner however reasonably than utilizing black or darkish brown, go for pencils which might be one to 2 shades lighter.

In the event you’re far-sighted, the prescription in your glasses will make your eyes seem bigger. That is nice in case you have smaller eyes however for these with common or massive eyes there’s a danger of them wanting bulbous. You need to use darker colors right here and keep away from utilizing shimmer or glitter on the eyes as this can emphasise their measurement. Search for darker, extra matt eyeshadows corresponding to a deep taupe or charcoal gray.

You probably have varifocals, it might probably be tough because the higher half of your glasses will make the eyes seem smaller and the decrease half larger. The principle factor to deal with is beneath the eyes. Darkish circles can be emphasised so use an eye fixed cream twice a day to maintain the world plump. Go for a concealer formulated to focus on under-eye circles, too – one thing light-weight however pigment wealthy. Attempt my Mineral Illuminating Pen (£22, arianepoole.com) or Estée Lauder Double Put on Prompt Repair Concealer (£25, esteelauder.co.uk). You’ll be able to combine up your eyeshadow color with varifocals, utilizing a darker shade on the higher eye lid and lighter shades beneath. Ensure to mix properly.

I really like utilizing a magnifying mirror. A 5x magnification is ok. Boots has a great illuminated one (£49.99, boots.com).

BLUSH

Glasses will have an effect on the place you place your blusher, so apply it with them on so you should use your frames as a information for placement. You need your blush to lie simply beneath your glasses not behind them as this will trigger the pores and skin to look blotchy.

MASCARA

It doesn’t matter what your prescription, mascara is nonetheless essential. I might recommend curling your lashes earlier than making use of as this can forestall the mascara from fluttering towards the lens.

BROWS

It doesn’t matter what your body form, your brows will nonetheless be seen, so hold them wanting groomed with a forehead gel.

THREE MAKE-UP BAG MUST-HAVES

Shiseido eyelash roller, £20, cultbeauty.co.uk. And Elf Wow forehead gel, £four.50, elfcosmetics.co.uk

Complied by: Shelly Vella and Joanne Toolan

Images: Mark Cant

Make-up: Lisa Valencia at Carol Hayes utilizing Sisley

Hair: Alex Szabo at Carol Hayes utilizing Maria Nila

Fashions: Clare Durkin and Stephanie Corridor at Fashions 1

Manufacturing and casting: Lucy Coghlan