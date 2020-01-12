Fashion stores including Asos and Boohoo are selling lookalike stab vests

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

Printed: 08:15 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:15 EST, 12 January 2020

Main vogue retailers have been accused of cashing in on Britain’s knife crime epidemic by promoting lookalike stab vests.

Excessive Avenue shops together with Asos, Boohoo and Matches Trend are promoting variations on the ‘tactical vests’.

They resemble stab-proof vests however supply little safety, with some criticising the retailers for making an attempt to make violence modern.

One ‘Tactical Mesh Vest’ designed by streetwear model 1017 ALYX 9SM and bought by Matches Trend is on sale for £310

Whereas Boohoo Man are promoting a black ‘utility tactical vest with buckles’ for £18.75.

Dean Dawe, 37, whose son was twice held up at knife-point, instructed Sky Information that sporting the vests might even encourage additional violence.

He stated: ‘In case you’re strolling round with a stab proof vest you are going to get different individuals who would possibly wish to put it to the check and problem it.’

Patrick Inexperienced, CEO of the Ben Kinsella Belief, one of many greatest anti-knife crime charities within the UK, fears the development might see stab vests turning into normalised on British streets.

He stated: ‘What worries me extra is that for a lot of younger individuals that is only a regular garment that you’d put on. They do not take into consideration what it is actually saying.’

Grime star Stormzy wore a stab-proof vest with a Union Jack emblazoned on the entrance designed by Banksy

Grime star Stormzy wore a stab-proof vest with a Union Jack emblazoned on the entrance designed by Banksy for his Glastonbury headline present final 12 months.

The transfer was seen as a political assertion about rising knife crime, as his set additionally featured a speech by David Lammy concerning the criminalisation of younger black males.

However comparable vests have additionally been seen at New York Trend Week and have gotten increasingly more in style as a vogue accent.

BoohooMan.com stated the vests are a ‘avenue put on development’ and stated the corporate doesn’t ‘condone any type of violence and would by no means use vogue or tendencies to condone this form of behaviour’.

In the meantime City Outfitters have taken down a vest from their web site after the difficulty was raised.

MailOnline has contacted Asos and Matches Trend.