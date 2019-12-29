News

Fashion: Twinkle, twinkle 

December 29, 2019
By Shelly Vella For You Journal

Right here’s dazzle into the New Yr and past. 

Say hiya to the column costume – a cascade of silver sequins that will help you shimmer via New Yr celebrations

Gown, £89.99, zara.com.

Earrings, £200, MaryJane Claverol, matchesfashion.com

Intelligent pairings make style magic, two-tone metallics might be teamed with striped knits boasting a coordinated color palette

Prime, £295, tabithawebb.co.uk.

Trousers, £365, paulandjoe.com.

Earrings, £184, MaryJane Claverol, matchesfashion.com

It’s all within the element; sure you may double up with bows on trousers and footwear

Shirt, £29.99, hm.com.

Trousers, £95, palonesofficial.com.

Earrings, £67, jcrew.com.

Bag, £185, essentiel-antwerp.com.

Footwear, £69.99, zara.com

Nice with denims, beautiful over slightly black costume and va-va voom with sequined trousers. The silver blazer is your new BFF

Blazer, £139, and trousers, £79.95, massimodutti.com.

Sun shades, £725, Elie Saab, harveynichols.com

Black sequin-strewn trousers are good paired with an iridescent prime. It’s all about color steadiness

Prime, £85, sezane.com.

Trousers, £310, beatriceb.com. 

Earrings, £176, bibimarini.com.

Sandals, £110, frenchconnection.com

Too shy for the season’s thigh-high cut up pattern? Go for assertion hosiery for a contact of modesty

Gown, £385, rixo.co.uk.

Earrings, £150, shophannan.com.

Sandals, £720, michaelkors.co.uk

Perpetually a determine flatterer, a side-tying wrap costume clings the place it issues

Gown, £99, monsoon.co.uk.

14-carat white gold and diamond earrings, £2,985, larkandberry.co.uk.

Ring, £44, jcrew.com.

Sandals, £79, workplace.co.uk

Style director: Shelly Vella 

Pictures : Christopher Fenner

Style assistant: Joanne Toolan

Make-up: Ruby Hammer at Angeli & Co

Hair: Choccy at One Represents utilizing Bumble & Bumble

Mannequin: Magdalena Chachlica at Style Mannequin Administration

Manufacturing and casting: Lucy Coghlan

Shot on location at La Sultana, Marrakech, lasultanahotels.com,

Rooms from £284 per night time

