Fashion: Twinkle, twinkle 

By Shelly Vella For You Journal
Revealed: | Up to date:
Right here’s dazzle into the New Yr and past.
Say hiya to the column costume – a cascade of silver sequins that will help you shimmer via New Yr celebrations
Gown, £89.99, zara.com.
Earrings, £200, MaryJane Claverol, matchesfashion.com
Intelligent pairings make style magic, two-tone metallics might be teamed with striped knits boasting a coordinated color palette
Prime, £295, tabithawebb.co.uk.
Trousers, £365, paulandjoe.com.
Earrings, £184, MaryJane Claverol, matchesfashion.com
It’s all within the element; sure you may double up with bows on trousers and footwear
Shirt, £29.99, hm.com.
Trousers, £95, palonesofficial.com.
Earrings, £67, jcrew.com.
Bag, £185, essentiel-antwerp.com.
Footwear, £69.99, zara.com
Nice with denims, beautiful over slightly black costume and va-va voom with sequined trousers. The silver blazer is your new BFF
Blazer, £139, and trousers, £79.95, massimodutti.com.
Sun shades, £725, Elie Saab, harveynichols.com
Black sequin-strewn trousers are good paired with an iridescent prime. It’s all about color steadiness
Prime, £85, sezane.com.
Trousers, £310, beatriceb.com.
Earrings, £176, bibimarini.com.
Sandals, £110, frenchconnection.com
Too shy for the season’s thigh-high cut up pattern? Go for assertion hosiery for a contact of modesty
Gown, £385, rixo.co.uk.
Earrings, £150, shophannan.com.
Sandals, £720, michaelkors.co.uk
Perpetually a determine flatterer, a side-tying wrap costume clings the place it issues
Gown, £99, monsoon.co.uk.
14-carat white gold and diamond earrings, £2,985, larkandberry.co.uk.
Ring, £44, jcrew.com.
Sandals, £79, workplace.co.uk
Style director: Shelly Vella
Pictures : Christopher Fenner
Style assistant: Joanne Toolan
Make-up: Ruby Hammer at Angeli & Co
Hair: Choccy at One Represents utilizing Bumble & Bumble
Mannequin: Magdalena Chachlica at Style Mannequin Administration
Manufacturing and casting: Lucy Coghlan
Shot on location at La Sultana, Marrakech, lasultanahotels.com,
Rooms from £284 per night time
Commercial
Add Comment