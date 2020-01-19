Fashion: YOU will love…

By Shelly Vella For You Journal
Revealed: | Up to date:
…Style Director Shelly Vella’s hint-of-spring hits
High, £69, cosstores.com
Bag, £450, libertylondon.com
Leather-based pocket book, £69, smythson.com
Gown, £160, johnlewis.com
Belt, £12.99, hm.com
William Morris-print hair tie, £45, davidwatson.uk
Coat, £120, fenwick.co.uk
Candlestick, £12.99, hm.com
Shirt, £220, yolke.co.uk
The Ebook of Flowers, £50, taschen.com
In a single day Replenishing Oil, £35, meadowskincare.co.uk
Earrings, £475, larkandberry.com
Extra contributors: Edwina Ings-Chambers, Charlotte Web page
Commercial
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Add Comment