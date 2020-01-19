News

Fashion: YOU will love…

January 19, 2020
1 Min Read

By Shelly Vella For You Journal

Revealed: | Up to date:

…Style Director Shelly Vella’s hint-of-spring hits 

High, £69, cosstores.com

Bag, £450, libertylondon.com

Leather-based pocket book, £69, smythson.com

Gown, £160, johnlewis.com

Belt, £12.99, hm.com

William Morris-print hair tie, £45, davidwatson.uk

Coat, £120, fenwick.co.uk

Candlestick, £12.99, hm.com

Shirt, £220, yolke.co.uk

The Ebook of Flowers, £50, taschen.com

In a single day Replenishing Oil, £35, meadowskincare.co.uk

Earrings, £475, larkandberry.com  

Extra contributors: Edwina Ings-Chambers, Charlotte Web page 

