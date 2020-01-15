FASTag mandatory from today: What happens if you don’t have one

Beginning right this moment, for those who should not have the FASTag affixed in your car’s windscreen, you can be penalised.

As per the federal government order, January 15 was the final date to adjust to the brand new FASTag guidelines. Beginning right this moment, for those who should not have the FASTag affixed in your car’s windscreen, you can be penalised. The present deadline has already been prolonged twice previously from December 15, 2019, to December 31, 2019, after which lastly to the present deadline of January 15, 2020.

What occurs for those who should not have FASTag

Should you should not have an activated FASTag beginning right this moment, you’ll have to pay double the charges at toll plazas throughout nationwide highways within the nation. Additionally, the federal government is planning to scale back the conventional toll lanes so as to enhance the digital toll assortment gates, so there are possibilities you’ll have to anticipate a substantial period of time and not using a FASTag.

The federal government can be giving form of a reward to FASTag customers in case the brand new know-how doesn’t work at a toll plaza. The official notification from the federal government says that autos are allowed to journey toll-free if FASTag machines put in at toll plaza lanes fail to scan it. In fact, the car ought to have a legitimate and purposeful FASTag with adequate steadiness within the linked account and the failure is due to malfunctioning of Digital Toll Assortment infrastructure.

FASTag value

The FASTag is a small reusable tag that must be affixed to a car’s windshield. It really works on RFID know-how to permits on the spot cashless funds of toll price. There are a number of offline and on-line channels which are offering FASTags — with a one-time becoming a member of price of Rs 100 along with a safety deposit of Rs 250. You’ll be required to maintain the minimal toll price steadiness in your FASTag linked checking account or digital pockets.

Methods to purchase and activate FASTag

You’ll be able to stroll to a financial institution department to purchase a FASTag, which will probably be linked to your checking account. You may also purchase FASTag at choose petrol pumps and Level-of-Gross sales arrange by the banks and the NHAI or order on-line through Amazon, Paytm, and Airtel Thanks app. The web FASTag must be activated utilizing My FASTag app. You’ll have to enter your car’s particulars, FASTag quantity, and arrange a fee mode of your alternative. Should you determine to hyperlink a pockets to your FASTag account, you can be required to maintain the minimal toll price in it whereas passing by means of the digital toll gate.