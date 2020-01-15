FATAH: A hot winter in India

Whether or not it’s France or Nigeria, Italy or Myanmar, the presence of militant Muslims is a severe reason behind concern to all — most of all to Muslims who need freedom from Islamists, be they impressed by Iran, Saudi Arabia or Pakistan.

If one had been to observe India via the lens of its social media and the statements made by its higher middle-class city elites of the Left, the nation is dealing with chaos and is in a downward spiral in the direction of a disaster.

On the centre of this storm in a teacup is a brand new legislation handed by each homes of the Indian Parliament that gives for a quick monitor in the direction of citizenship for refugees in India who fled spiritual persecution in three of India’s neighbours — Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh earlier than 2015 and who now dwell in tough circumstances as stateless individuals.

Since the general public who fled India’s three Islamic neighbours had been non-Muslim, the brand new Indian legislation referred to as the Citizenship Modification Act is relevant to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Zoroastrians.

India’s Islamic clerics and Muslim leaders, in addition to the Islamic College in Delhi referred to as Jamia Millia Islamia or ‘University of the Islamic Nation’, erupted in protest on the considered settling Hindus and Sikhs inside India.

Delhi’s College of the Islamic Nation went on strike with Muslim college students burning buses and public property, demanding that Muslims too should be included within the record of individuals being given quick monitor to citizenship.

By no means thoughts the truth that there was no motive for any Muslim to flee Pakistan or Bangladesh to turn out to be refugees in India. However all motive and rational argument was brushed apart and anybody defending the CAA was labelled an Islamophobe.

Even Patrick Brown, the mayor of Brampton, took to Twitter the place he posted: “I don’t support any law that discriminates against one’s faith.” I requested him through social media if his remarks had been catered in the direction of the Pakistani and Khalistani (Sikh separatist) vote financial institution in Brampton. As a substitute of responding, the mayor blocked me.

The militant college students of Delhi’s Islamic College saved up the stress and shortly the outlying villages and suburbs of Delhi which have a big Muslim group had blocked a serious freeway that hyperlinks the Indian capital to a big suburb, inflicting large site visitors jams and riling up the residents who had been too scared to talk lest they too be known as Islamophobes.

The Islamic College academia and college students belched out requires secularism whilst their emblem was emblazoned with “Allah O Akbar” and the truth that 50% of the seats within the campus had been reserved for Muslims who’re, at most, 13% of the inhabitants.

Opposition politicians and Communist activists joined the fray with incendiary remarks that fed to the false feeling of Muslim victimhood.

Mani Shankar Aiyar, as soon as India’s high diplomat in Karachi, Pakistan, advised a protest: “No one can imagine an India without Islam and Muslims.” He additionally referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Katil’ (a assassin).

At one other gathering, the much-respected opposition politician Shashi Tharoor urged the group to not sink into spiritual bigotry of any variety, however the Indian Muslims saved chanting a slogan final raised in 1946-47 when Muslim separatism led to the ‘partition’ of India and virtually one million deaths.

Regardless of Tharoor’s pleas the group saved on chanting: “La Ilaha illallah” (There isn’t a God, however Allah). This slogan raised in a political context is incendiary and clearly is focused in the direction of India’s Hindus who regardless of being over 80% of the inhabitants, haven’t but reacted to the fixed depiction of their nation as a spot of anti-Muslim bigotry.

Dr. David Frawley, an American who has settled in India and has embraced Indian heritage like few else, put it finest when he tweeted: “You cannot criticize Islam in Pakistan because it is the majority. You cannot criticize Islam in India because it is a minority. Yet you can criticize Hinduism in India because it is a majority and in Pakistan because it is a minority. Yet Hindus are said to be intolerant.”