FATAH: Turkish ambitions threaten new conflict in Mediterranean

A brand new battle is simmering within the Japanese Mediterranean that, to the untrained eye, might appear to be the Libyan Civil Battle. Nevertheless it, in reality, has Turkey attempting to re-establish its area within the Arab World that it misplaced after the First World Battle, one thing that ended virtually 600 years of Ottoman Turkish rule over the Arab folks within the colonized Arab lands.

Now the UN Safety Council has stepped in, calling the 2 sides of the Libyan battle to attain a ceasefire settlement and to revive the political course of that goals to finish the continued warfare.

Nevertheless, the probability of a ceasefire in Libya is unlikely for one easy purpose: Turkey seeks to rule Libya via its puppets, betting on the hope that Moscow, Berlin or the UN Safety Council shouldn’t have the desire and the spine to face as much as Turkish President Erdogan’s bullying posture.

It’s uncertain if the EU, NATO or the U.S. are conscious of Turkey’s makes an attempt to re-establish the appearance of an Islamic Caliphate via its proxies within the Arab World.

The phrases of the commander of the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Military (FSA) reveals the true Turkish agenda. In an interview on January 17, FSA commander Ahmad Shihabi advised Turkey’s AkitTV: “We will go to Libya, China, and wherever there is Jihad; We are willing to sacrifice our lives and our children for the sake of the Ottoman Caliphate.”

Turkish rule over the Arabs ended in the 1920s when the dynamic Mustafa Kemal Atatürk threw out the Sultans and renounced the Ottomans’ centuries-old Islamic Caliphate by establishing a secular Republic of Turkey based mostly on European ideas of the nation state.

Now because the world approaches the 100th anniversary of Atatürk’s distinctive experiment with the profitable secularisation of an Islamic society, the Islamist authorities of President Erdogan in is hell-bent on erasing all of Ataturk’s advances and re-establish Islamism within the nation and its colonial realm over the Arab world.

That is most seen in Syria, however now additionally in Libya the place Turkey is arming and funding the UN-recognised however besieged authorities of Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, which is preventing for its survival towards the Libyan Nationwide Military of Discipline Marshal Khalifa Haftar, a twin Libyan-American citizen.

President Erdogan additionally sees a maritime border take care of the besieged authorities in Tripoli to generate extra clout within the resource-rich waters of the Mediterranean, which worries fellow NATO member Greece, the island of Cyprus and naturally Egypt.

Conferences in Moscow and Berlin have taken place however haven’t but produced both a ceasefire or the hope of any cessation of hostilities between the Egypt-Cyprus-Greece backed Haftar forces on one aspect and the Turkish-backed tottering authorities of Fayez Sarraj on the opposite.

Whereas European leaders attempt to make sure that a full-fledged warfare doesn’t get away, Cyprus, Greece and Egypt as early as October final 12 months noticed via Turkish ambitions and warned Ankara to “end its provocative actions” within the Japanese Mediterranean Sea, together with exploring for oil in Cyprus’ territorial waters, which they referred to as “a breach of international law”.

Reuters reported that, in response, Turkey despatched a drilling ship to the realm the place Greek Cypriot authorities have already awarded hydrocarbon exploration rights to Italian and French corporations.

Turkey’s expansionist insurance policies should not restricted to the Mediterranean. Ankara has galvanized assist within the non-Arab Muslim world by bringing Malaysia, Iran and Pakistan underneath its wings as a counter-balance to the Saudi-led, Arab dominated Group for Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The demise of democracy in Turkey could also be a setback for the Turkish folks and its Kurdish minority, however the silver lining would be the cracks within the worldwide Islamist actions that search to undermine democracies in Canada, U.S., Europe and India.