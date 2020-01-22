Fatal crash in which teens were allegedly forced off road may have begun with a prank

A Corona man is dealing with homicide fees after officers say he deliberately rammed his automotive into one other car, killing three teenagers and injuring three others in a Riverside County crash, authorities mentioned.

The California Freeway Patrol’s Riverside station responded at 10:23 p.m. Sunday to a deadly crash on Temescal Canyon Street, north of Trilogy Parkway. A 2002 Toyota Prius carrying six youngsters went off the highway and slammed right into a tree, authorities mentioned.

Jacob Ivascu, 16, of Riverside died on the scene. Drake Ruiz and Daniel Hawkins, each 16 and from Corona, died after being transported to a hospital, in response to the Riverside County coroner. Firefighters freed three different teenagers trapped within the automotive, together with the driving force, all of whom have been taken to a hospital with accidents that didn’t look like life-threatening, in response to a CHP information launch.

Authorities initially thought the crash was a hit-and-run collision, however witness statements, proof and additional investigation led authorities to find out Anurag Chandra, 42, of Corona purposely drove his 2019 Infinity Q50 into the Prius, forcing it off the highway.

Chandra allegedly fled the scene to a close-by residence, the place he was adopted by a witness who alerted authorities. The next morning, officers arrested Chandra with out incident on Mojeska Summit Street, about half a mile from the crash web site, in response to a information launch.

“It was an intentional act,” CHP Lt. David Yokley mentioned at a information convention, though he didn’t disclose a motive. “Our investigation led us to imagine Mr. Chandra deliberately rammed the Prius, inflicting the driving force to lose management.

“The investigation has now modified from a hit-run collision to murder,” he mentioned.

Chandra was booked on suspicion of homicide with malice and assault with a lethal weapon. He’s being held on the Robert Presley Detention Heart with no bail and is scheduled to look in court docket Thursday, jail information present.

Debbie Ruiz, Drake’s mom, instructed KTLA-TV Channel 5 that the boys have been on their method to a sleepover to have a good time certainly one of their birthdays. The teenagers stopped alongside the way in which to play a “ding-dong-ditch” prank — ringing a doorbell and rapidly driving away — at a house the place they thought one other teen lived, “but it turned out to be that angry man.”

After they rang the doorbell and left, the mom mentioned, Chandra chased them.

“They even made a U-turn, tried to get away and [he] just rammed him I don’t know how many times. He tried to run them off the road,” she mentioned.

The CHP didn’t return repeated requests for remark as as to whether the boys’ prank led to the deadly encounter.

A GoFundMe profile created for Drake Ruiz described him as a “loving son, a kind brother and was loved by everyone who knew him. He was genuinely a great kid.” Drake was a Centennial Excessive College soccer participant and a member of New Beginnings Group Church in Norco, in response to the web site.

The profile, which was created to assist gather cash for his funeral, had raised $23,985 of its $25,000 purpose as of Wednesday morning.

Anybody with details about the crash can name the CHP’s Accident Investigation Unit at (951) 637-8000.

The Related Press contributed to this report.