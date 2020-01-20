A head-on crash between a semi truck and a automobile Sunday afternoon left one particular person useless and led to a hazardous spill of greater than 100 gallons of diesel gasoline, forcing a five-hour closure alongside Colorado 71 on the excessive plains northeast of Denver.
The crash occurred round 2:30 p.m. in Morgan County south of Fort Morgan. Colorado State Patrol dispatchers despatched a trooper to assist take care of the diesel spill, company spokesman Cpl. Ivan Alvarado mentioned.
Native authorities re-opened the freeway round eight p.m.
No data was accessible on the particular person killed within the crash, Alvarado mentioned. It wasn’t clear whether or not the diesel contaminated water.
