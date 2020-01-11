Father, 33, who took cannabis oil to prolong his life after being diagnosed with a brain tumour dies

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

A younger ‘selfless’ dad who took hashish oil to lengthen his life after being recognized with a mind tumour has died on the age of 33.

Philip James’ story unfold internationally after he grew to become a staunch advocate of CBD, which accommodates banned Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

The daddy-of-one from Oakenholt in Flintshire, Wales, stated the oil shrunk his tumour and staved off seizures permitting him to spend longer together with his spouse Nicola and their 15-month-old daughter, Phoebe.

Philip James, 33, who took hashish oil to lengthen his life after being recognized with a mind tumour has died. He was recognized with a grade three tumour on the finish of 2015 and have become a staunch advocate of CBD, which accommodates banned Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

He was recognized with a grade three tumour on the finish of 2015 and it dramatically shrunk after taking the drug.

However Philip then suffered a minor stroke and a CAT scan revealed a secondary tumour, inflicting him to endure a sequence of falls, in February 2018.

He died at Nightingale Home Hospice after being informed he had months left to dwell, on January 5.

As we speak, his devastated widow Nicola paid tribute to the ‘greatest husband’ who at all times believed in her.

Philip’s spouse Nicola (pictured) described him because the ‘most selfless particular person’ who made it his mission to assist others grow to be extra conscious of the advantages of medicinal hashish. He was ‘so hands-on’ and ‘besotted’ with their 15-month daughter Phoebe

She stated: ‘All through his whole most cancers journey, he was at all times serving to others, even these with out the illness or with a distinct medical situation.’

He made it his mission to ‘make folks conscious’ about the advantages of medicinal hashish by handing out leaflets in Chester metropolis centre or standing exterior parliament.

The daddy would by no means quit and ‘fought so exhausting to the very finish’.

The daddy-of-one was an advocate for strict diets and CBD oil to assist deal with sure sorts of most cancers. He went almost two years and not using a seizure after self-medicating with the hashish product (pictured)

She added: ‘He was the very best husband, he at all times believed in me after I did not imagine in myself.’

Philip was ‘so hands-on’ and ‘besotted’ together with his daughter Phoebe whereas additionally being the ‘most loving son’ to his mother and father Linda and Nick.

‘I’m glad he is at peace now and at last free from that terrible illness. I will miss him at all times, and love him endlessly. Sleep properly my angel.’

Philip suffered a minor stroke and a CAT scan revealed he had a secondary tumour, which prompted him to endure a sequence of falls in February final 12 months

Philip was a staunch advocate of utilizing hashish oil and strict diets as a manner of tackling sure sorts of cancers and wished to see extra analysis achieved into its well being advantages.

He allegedly went almost two years with out seizures after adopting the hashish oil.

The drug was legalised underneath strict circumstances for medicinal use if prescribed by an acceptable guide on November 1, 2018.

Nonetheless it has solely been made accessible through personal session and the federal government’s low shares has made it troublesome to pay money for.

Below the brand new legislation, it can’t be prescribed by a GP.

Chatting with North Wales Stay final 12 months, Philip stated the Authorities was forcing him to ‘break the legislation or die’ regardless of trials already having proven the drug helps with epileptic seizures and signs of Parkinson’s illness.

A Welsh Authorities spokeswoman confirmed not a single dose of unlicensed medicinal hashish had been distributed in Wales.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Arfon Jones additionally backed Philip’s trigger.