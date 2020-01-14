Father, 43, notices a grape-sized cancerous lump on his neck while reading a GCSE biology textbook

An adolescent saved her father’s life after asking him to assist her research for her GCSE biology examination when the pair ended up detecting a cancerous lump on his neck.

Alice Jenkyn, now 17, had requested her father, Jonathan, to assist her research for her exams in Could final 12 months.

When she struggled to recollect the place her lymph nodes – glands – had been situated, Mr Jenkyn, 43, confirmed her by pointing them out on his personal neck.

However as he did so he observed a grape-sized lump he’d by no means felt earlier than.

He instantly made an appointment together with his GP and inside weeks was identified with metastatic throat most cancers in a tumour beneath his jaw.

The daddy-of-five, from Ipswich, Suffolk, was shortly put by way of intense chemotherapy and radiotherapy for six weeks earlier than being given the all clear.

However docs warned that if he hadn’t caught the lump as such an early stage, he most likely would not have lived to see 2020.

‘It was luck of the draw that we picked the lymphatic system to cowl that night, and I am extraordinarily glad that I helped her on that day together with her schoolwork,’ stated Mr Jenkyn.

‘I typically assist my youngsters with their revision and homework however this was actually fortunate.

‘Alice struggles with science which I did fairly properly in, however it was pure luck that we occurred to be finding out one thing that may result in discovering the lump.

‘I used to be demonstrating for her the place the lymph nodes are in a physique and pointing to my very own to point out her, as I used to be displaying her the place to search out them I simply felt a grape sized lump in my neck that I hadn’t observed earlier than.

‘We had a short dialogue as to what it might be on the time and I defined that the lymph nodes can get infected for non-urgent causes however I promised her I might get it checked out and its fortunate I did.

‘She handed her Science GCSE too, so clearly the revision helped each her and I in lots of means, we’re very pleased with her.’

Alice added: ‘I did not anticipate my revision to have such an enormous impact on our lives, and I really feel responsible about not noticing the lump myself however I am so blissful we discovered it.

‘It is nice that he is higher and again at dwelling, it was actually tough to see him so unwell and the seriousness actually hit me onerous when I discovered myself feeding my dad – however its nothing he hasn’t carried out for me prior to now.

‘We’re simply blissful that he is okay, and naturally that I handed the science examination.’

Mr Jenkyn needed to have intensive chemotherapy (pictured) and radiotherapy to eliminate his most cancers final 12 months

Mr Jenkyn, pictured together with his brother Peter and spouse Vicky, was advised by docs that he may have died if he hadn’t observed the most cancers in its early levels

Regardless of disregarding the lump as a little bit of swelling, Mr Jenkyn made an appointment to see his GP, who advised him to return if it received any larger.

The lump had grown inside every week – prompting involved docs to order a biopsy and make the devastating analysis.

Mr Jenkyn was instantly placed on intensive course of radiotherapy and chemotherapy all through the summer time.

And final week he was given the excellent news that he was most cancers free.

He added: ‘It was actually scary, however I used to be given a reasonably clear path to getting higher and tried to maintain out of my head as a lot as potential.

‘I used to be advised if I had not of noticed the lump I would not have seen the brand new 12 months, it actually is sort of loopy little bit of revision with my daughter grew to become the explanation I survived an sickness as severe as most cancers.

‘Ipswich hospitals radiotherapy crew had been unimaginable, I used to be handled like a prince from begin to end, I am unable to thank them sufficient for all the things they’ve carried out for me.’

He stated: ‘I believed it was nothing, possibly simply am infected lymph node however thought it will be greatest to get it checked out.

‘I definitely wasn’t anticipating it to be most cancers.’

‘Do not get me flawed, though I’m higher the entire expertise has been unimaginably tough, however my household caught with me throughout and I am beginning to really feel regular once more.’

After being advised he was higher, Mr Jenkyn has been fundraising and to this point has raised over £2,000 which shall be donated to the radiotherapy division at Ipswich hospital to make enhancements for future sufferers.

He added: ‘I am unable to consider how a lot has been raised however everybody has been wonderful, we have raised a tremendous quantity already which continues to develop and can finally be given to the individuals who primarily saved my life.

‘I suppose the largest lesson to take from that is to all the time assist your youngsters with the GCSE revision.’