January 2, 2020 | four:27pm

A South Carolina father and his 9-year-old daughter have been killed in a New Yr’s Day looking accident, officers say.

It occurred Wednesday afternoon in Colleton County, on the ultimate day of the state’s deer season, in accordance with the South Carolina Division of Pure Assets.

The pair have been recognized by the Colleton County Coroner’s Workplace as Kim Drawdy, 30, and his daughter Lauren, WCSC reported.

Additional particulars weren’t instantly accessible, however officers advised the station that 4 individuals have been deer looking on the time of the deaths.

The state is now investigating the accident.

Each victims are scheduled to have autopsies early subsequent week.