Father-and-son ram raiders are jailed for total of 34 years

A father and son who organised a ‘brazen’ assault on a jewelry store utilizing sledgehammers, axes, grenades and machetes have been jailed for a complete of 34 years immediately.

Elliott Burton, 49, and his son Connor, 27, each from Birmingham, joined three different masked males to hold out a 45-second theft at Michael Jones Jeweller in Northampton earlier than making off with £124,000 price of watches and jewelry.

Following the violent raid, which left employees and consumers ‘terrified’, CCTV footage launched by Northamptonshire Police confirmed the masked attackers ram their white BMW 1 collection into the store window earlier than storming the shop and threatening employees.

The daddy and son had been immediately discovered responsible by a jury at Northampton Crown Courtroom over the raid which befell on December 14, 2018.

Jailing them on Tuesday His Honour Decide Michael Fowler stated: ‘The planning was skilled.

‘Michael Jones Jewellers had been attacked with none for the protection of anybody within the retailer.

‘Employees and consumers weren’t solely terrified however injured each bodily and psychologically.

‘You injured them bodily and psychologically and you’ve got fought the matter at each stage, exhibiting no regret in your actions.

‘It can’t be stated for sure both of you had been concerned bodily within the theft.

‘However you had been on the very least a part of a gang of robbers who did your bidding.’

Through the footage, one gang member was seen smashing the BMW 1 collection into the entrance window of the jewelry retailer as 4 of the 5 attackers stormed into the store.

A smoke grenade was hurled into the store to disorient terrified employees members whereas one other thug stood outdoors threatened onlookers with a machete.

The opposite members of the gang used baseball bats, hammers and axes to smash show circumstances to steal £124,000 price of Rolex watches and diamond jewelry.

Footage then caught the lads dashing down the pavement in a blue Hyundai getaway automobile after the street was blocked by a bus.

A number of members of the general public had been pressured to dive out of the best way earlier than the automobile swerved again onto the street.

The robbers then dumped the automobile close by earlier than transferring to a stolen Vary Rover which they drove to Buckingham College the place they climbed into a 3rd getaway automobile.

One member of employees was injured within the theft which befell at 10.40am on December 14, 2018.

Elliott Burton, of Kings Heath, Birmingham, was discovered responsible of conspiring to commit theft and was jailed for 20 years after a three-week trial at Northampton Crown Courtroom.

His son Connor, additionally of Birmingham, was discovered responsible of the identical cost and was sentenced to 14 years in jail.

The pair had been additionally discovered responsible of conspiring to rob one other jewellers in Wooden Avenue, Swindon, Wiltshire.

The lads had been sentenced to an additional ten and 7 years respectively which is able to run concurrently.

Addressing Burton Snr immediately the choose added: ‘You may have an appalling file of offending and I’m happy that you simply took a number one function in these offences.’

The court docket heard the gang had plotted to hold out an an identical raid on a jewellers in Swindon the month earlier than the Michael Jones raid however had been foiled when a police officer discovered certainly one of their getaway vehicles.

Detective Sergeant Alex Lowe, of Northamptonshire Police, stated the Burtons had been ‘on the prime’ of organised crime gangs within the county.

He stated: ‘I welcome the prolonged sentences handed out to Elliot Burton and his son Connor immediately.

‘This incident was exceptionally distressing for the employees members and prospects contained in the store that day – a lot of whom nonetheless undergo from anxiousness due to the incident.

‘I hope the conclusion of this matter immediately will present them with a way of justice and permit them to maneuver ahead.

‘This was a really lengthy and sophisticated investigation, made more durable by the frankly ridiculous defences the Burtons tried to give you through the course of the trial – all of which we had been capable of disprove.

‘I hope these sentences ship a transparent message to anybody seeking to journey to Northamptonshire to commit a criminal offense – we is not going to tolerate it and you’ll be caught.

‘The Burtons have demonstrated that they’re on the prime of the organised crime teams in Northamptonshire.’

Detective Constable Dave Scarth stated: ‘It was a really brazen assault and completely terrifying for the employees and the purchasers at Michael Jones on the time.

‘All through my profession in Northamponshire Police coping with organised crime the Burtons have demonstrated that they’re on the prime of the organised crime teams and class that they used.’

Describing the gang’s getaway, Detective Constable Dave Scarth added: ‘The getaway was extremely reckless in that they drove down the pavement of Bridge Avenue.

‘From CCTV you’ll be able to see folks diving out of the best way of the automobile. It was solely a matter of luck that no person was injured.’

Police are nonetheless looking the opposite members of the gang who’re nonetheless on the run.