Father Brown spin-off commissioned by BritBox North America

Common Father Brown character Sister Boniface is getting her personal spin-off sequence, after BritBox North America commissioned a drama based mostly on the character.

Lorna Watson will reprise her position from the daytime present in The Sister Boniface Mysteries, which is able to concentrate on light-hearted mysteries in an identical vein to its mum or dad present.

The 10-part drama will probably be produced by BBC Studios and was commissioned by Soumya Sriraman, the president and founding father of BritBox North America.

It’s not but clear whether or not the present will finally find yourself on BritBox on the UK, which operates independently from its American counterpart – nevertheless it appears doubtless that that is perhaps the case.

Talking concerning the new present, Watson mentioned, “I can’t wait to get again within the behavior and battle crime in The Sister Boniface Mysteries!

“She is such a fun character to play. Quirky, funny, endearing and a total brain when it comes to forensics. In many ways she’s ahead of her time and I love her for that. It’s not every day you get to play a crime solving, Vespa driving nun.”

Sriraman added, “Lorna caught my attention when her character was first introduced in Father Brown – this is exactly the type of show we wanted to commission for our growing audience.”