Father creates custom Xbox Adaptive Controller for daughter to play Breath of the Wild

January 21, 2020
2 Min Read

After discovering out his daughter struggled to play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as a consequence of dexterity points, a father determined to create a customized model of the Xbox Adaptive Controller for Nintendo Swap. This was achieved utilizing Microsoft’s controller and quite a lot of totally different elements from eBay. You possibly can take a look at the ultimate product – together with the daughter’s priceless response – within the embedded video under:

Completed! Ava provides my selfmade #accessibility controller V1.zero the thumbs up. She will be able to play @Nintendo #BreathoftheWild on her #swap like her pals now. All because of @Microsoft 🙌 #adaptiveController #XAC @brycej @ArranDyslexia @shanselman pic.twitter.com/dOhGnUFZa0

— Rory Metal (@JerseyITGuy) January 19, 2020

  1. Nice father certainly. Hearthwarming!

