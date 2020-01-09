Father of 7-year-old found dead in Denver storage unit pleads guilty, avoids first-degree murder charge

The daddy of a 7-year-old boy discovered lifeless and encased in concrete in a Denver storage unit will keep away from a trial on a first-degree homicide cost after agreeing to plead responsible to lesser counts in connection to Caden McWilliam‘s dying.

Leland Pankey, 40, pleaded responsible Thursday to youngster abuse leading to dying and tampering with a deceased human physique in change for prosecutors dropping a first-degree homicide cost, the Denver District Legal professional’s Workplace introduced in a information launch.

Pankey will likely be sentenced at a Feb. 28 court docket listening to, the place he could possibly be ordered to serve between 17 and 72 years in jail. If he had been convicted of first-degree homicide, he confronted an computerized sentence of life imprisonment.

Denver District Legal professional Beth McCann stated within the information launch that prosecutors will argue for the utmost sentence and that her workplace agreed to a deal as a result of they needed to “take into account the risk of going to trial on the first-degree murder charges when the exact cause of death was not determined.”

“This agreement provides justice for Caden while ensuring that Mr. Pankey will serve a significant amount of time behind bars,” McCann stated within the launch. “This is one of the most horrific cases ever handled by the Denver DA’s Office and we were acutely concerned about re-traumatizing Caden’s family as well as the jury, judge and everyone else involved should this case proceed to trial.”

Pankey’s spouse, Elisha Pankey, pleaded responsible in August to a single rely of kid abuse leading to dying in connection to the case. A sentencing date has not but been set for her, district lawyer spokeswoman Carolyn Tyler stated Thursday.

Investigators first began wanting into the household on Dec. 17, 2018, when Elisha Pankey reported home violence by her husband. When police responded to the home violence name, they seen that Caden was lacking and began to seek for him.

Elisha Pankey later informed police that her husband severely abused the boy by beating and ravenous him. She stated that one morning in July the couple discovered Caden lifeless in a canine kennel, the place Leland Pankey generally made the boy sleep.

When police discovered Caden’s physique on Dec. 23, 2018, it was contained in the canine kennel encased in concrete. The couple hid the physique in a storage unit they rented.

The Denver Medical Examiner couldn’t decide precisely how Caden died, however dominated it a murder. The boy was extraordinarily emaciated on the time of his dying — he weighed solely 27 kilos — and the coroner discovered traces of cocaine and meth in his liver. Caden additionally had a fractured cranium and a damaged arm.

Leland Pankey has been in jail since Dec. 21, when police arrested him on home violence allegations. Prosecutors in Might charged him in connection to Caden’s dying.

Caden was supposed to start out second grade at Denver’s Ellis Elementary Faculty within the fall of 2018. His classmates cherished him and all needed to take a seat subsequent to Caden, a instructor beforehand informed The Denver Publish.