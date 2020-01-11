Father of British soldier who protected Harry in Afghanistan condemns his decision to step down

By Mark Nicol Defence Editor For The Mail On Sunday

Printed: 17:22 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:22 EST, 11 January 2020

The daddy of a British soldier who protected Prince Harry on the entrance line in Afghanistan and later took his personal life after creating post-traumatic stress dysfunction has accused the Duke of Sussex of ‘abandoning his Army family’.

Derek Hunt, whose son Nathan discovered Taliban bombs that would have maimed or killed Harry, stated his choice to all of the sudden ‘step back’ from Royal duties was a ‘slap in the face’ for many who risked their lives alongside him.

Warrant Officer Hunt was awarded a Point out in Dispatches for saving his comrades by discovering improvised explosive gadgets (IEDs) in 2008.

The daddy of British soldier Nathan Hunt (circled backside) who protected Prince Harry (circled high) on the entrance line in Afghanistan and later took his personal life after creating post-traumatic stress dysfunction has accused the Duke of Sussex of ‘abandoning his Army family’

He and Harry turned associates whereas serving in Helmand province. The Prince, who did two excursions in Afghanistan between 2007 and 2008, despatched a letter of condolence to WO Hunt’s mother and father after his dying aged 39 and later met them. Harry has gained plaudits for his work to boost the difficulty of psychological well being, together with amongst members of the Armed Forces. He additionally created the Invictus Video games, a world multi-sport occasion for wounded, injured or sick navy personnel and veterans.

Final evening Mr Hunt informed The Mail on Sunday: ‘I’m really staggered. I can’t assist feeling he’s abandoning the Royal Household and slapping everybody within the face, together with these he fought with and my son.

‘Nathan kept Prince Harry alive in Afghanistan. He’d have been blown up had my son not discovered these IEDs. After every part they went by collectively, I believe it’s horrible to see him turning his again on everybody.

‘We all thought Harry really understood what life is like for veterans and their families, as if he was one of us and by our side – but he’s shattered that impression now. It’s like he’s misplaced his spark, like he’s not the identical particular person.’

Nathan and Harry turned associates whereas serving in Helmand province. The Prince, who did two excursions in Afghanistan between 2007 and 2008, despatched a letter of condolence to WO Hunt’s mother and father after his dying aged 39 and later met them. Pictured: Prince Harry in Afghanistan

Recalling Nathan’s valour, Mr Hunt, who served for 22 years within the Military, stated: ‘Prince Harry and Nathan have been in a desert reconnaissance unit in the midst of nowhere. Immediately their commander obtained an order to escort Harry again to base as rapidly as attainable.

‘On the way in which, Nathan made an enormous name, which in hindsight in all probability saved Harry’s life, vetoing a route proposed by a senior officer which might have meant driving by a Taliban minefield.’

The criticism will certainly come as a hammer blow to Harry who, after service in Helmand, returned to the battle zone as a helicopter pilot earlier than leaving the Military in 2015.

The Duke and Duchess’s withdrawal has led to questions over their future involvement in organisations that they help.

The Duke and Duchess’s withdrawal has led to questions over their future involvement in organisations that they help. Pictured: Harry and Meghan earlier this week

Between them, the couple are patrons of 18 organisations. They insist they need to honour their commitments however it’s unclear how a lot time they should commit to their chosen causes.

Some have referred to as for them to step apart. Annabel Duncan-Smith, who like Meghan is a patron of the Nationwide Theatre, stated: ‘If you’re not capable of decide to the job, you must let another person have a go.’

A spokesman for the Nationwide Theatre confirmed Meghan would stay as patron and that it was ‘very much looking forward to continuing our work with her’.

Prince Harry is patron of the Rugby Soccer League and can host the draw for the World Cup at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.