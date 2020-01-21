Father Of Children Found In Dutch Farm Cellar Told Them Of “Bad Spirits”

Police found 5 siblings and the accused at a farm in north of Netherlands. (File)

ASSEN:

A father dealing with costs of sexual abuse in a Dutch court docket had held six of his 9 kids captive for practically a decade at an remoted farmhouse, telling them “bad spirits” would enter their our bodies in the event that they talked to outsiders, prosecutors mentioned on Tuesday.

Gerrit-Jan van Dorsten, 67, is charged with illegal detention, youngster abuse and cash laundering. Now ailing after a stroke, he can’t communicate and didn’t attend the pre-trial listening to within the metropolis of Assen throughout which his custody was prolonged by three months.

In October, police discovered Van Dorsten and 5 grownup siblings on the farm in Ruinerwold within the northern Netherlands after a sixth sibling escaped and reached a close-by village bar. Native folks alerted police.

“All the children report physical punishment if they were deemed to be under the influence of spirits. This happened from a very young age, with children as young as four or five years old,” prosecutor Diana Roggen advised the judges.

“The punishments would consist of beatings, sometimes with a stick or other objects, pulling of their hair, sometimes making them sit in a cold bath for hours. Sometimes they were chocked to the point where they became unconscious.”

Judges granted a prosecution request that Van Dorsten bear neurological and psychiatric evaluations and mentioned defence legal professionals could query the youngsters, 4 males and 5 females who are actually all adults.

The six youngest kids had been stored in seclusion since start and separated from their elder siblings. A 15-year-old daughter was moved to a different city, whereas a 12-year-old son was compelled to dwell alone in a caravan.

Van Dorsten advised the youngsters the loss of life of their mom in 2004 was their fault for having contact with the skin world.

“I had a bad spirit and I did not want to transfer it to them,” one of many kids advised prosecutors throughout earlier questioning.

The youngsters had been watching proceedings remotely, presiding Decide Herman Fransen mentioned. They could testify at a later stage of the trial.

The allegations by the youngsters had been confirmed by diaries written by Van Dorsten seized throughout a search of the farmhouse, the prosecutor mentioned.

Between 2007 and their discovery final yr, Van Dorsten withheld meals, drink or medical remedy. A few of the older kids have mentioned their father compelled a few of them to carry out intercourse acts on him between 2004 and 2008, prosecutors mentioned.

Roggen mentioned Van Dorsten additionally advised the youngsters “a female spirit, the spirit of their mother or another spiritual wife” had entered their our bodies to justify sexual acts with them.

PRISON HOSPITAL

The six siblings and their father had lived on the farm since 2010, and had by no means had their births registered or been to highschool, as required by Dutch legislation.

Their mom died in 2004, and three extra older siblings had left the household earlier than they went into seclusion. Two of them have now come ahead with accusations of sexual abuse once they had been younger youngsters.

Van Dorsten is in a jail hospital the place police have been unable to query him as a result of an untreated stroke in 2014 rendered him unable to talk.

A second suspect, Austrian Josef Brunner, 58, a follower or confederate of Van Dorsten who paid the lease on the farmhouse, is charged with endangering the well being of others and illegal detention.

“In my conscience (I know) I did not rob anyone of their freedom,” Brunner advised judges on Tuesday. “This feels like a witch hunt.”

Brunner’s lawyer, Yehudi Moszkowicz, countered costs of protecting the youngsters in opposition to their will, citing interviews in with they mentioned may have left the property, however selected to not.

The youngsters, all now over 18, haven’t spoken publicly however have given statements by means of a Dutch filmmaker.

The 4 eldest mentioned in November that they assist the legal case in opposition to their father. Individually, the 5 youngest kids – these discovered on the farm – say they don’t assist the costs.

The 5 youthful kids are in counselling and are doing properly below the circumstances, prosecutors mentioned.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)